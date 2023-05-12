SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: A detailed view of a helmet belonging to a Washington Commander player is seen on the field during pregame warm ups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
New York CNN 

Dan and Tanya Snyder agreed to sell the Washington Commanders franchise to a group led by Josh Harris on Friday, according to a statement from from the team and the investment group.

This is breaking news and will be updated.