Title 42 expires tonight. Here’s what happens next

CNN —

There are just hours left before the expiration of a pandemic-era public health restriction will significantly alter several years of US immigration policy, threatening chaos as an estimated tens of thousands of migrants mass near the US-Mexico border in anticipation.

Issued during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Title 42 allowed authorities to swiftly turn away migrants at the US borders, ostensibly to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But that will change at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, when the public health emergency and Title 42 are set to lapse.

Here’s how border crossings could be impacted after the order expires:

Title 8 will be back in effect

Title 42 allowed border authorities to swiftly turn away migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border, often depriving deprived migrants of the chance to claim asylum, and dramatically cutting down on border processing time. But Title 42 also carried almost no legal consequences for migrants crossing, meaning if they were pushed back, they could try to cross again multiple times.

Once Title 42 lifts, the US government will return to a decades-old section of US code, known as Title 8, which Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has warned last week would carry “more severe” consequences for migrants found to be entering the country without a legal basis.

The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly stressed in recent months that migrants apprehended under Title 8 authority may face a swift deportation process, known as “expedited removal,” – and a ban on reentry for at least five years. Those who make subsequent attempts to enter the US could face criminal prosecution, DHS has said.

But the processing time for Title 8 can be lengthy, posing a steep challenge for authorities facing a high number of border arrests. By comparison, the processing time under Title 42 hovered around 30 minutes because migrants could be quickly expelled, whereas under Title 8, the process can take over an hour.

Title 8 allows for migrants to seek asylum, which can be a lengthy and drawn out process that begins with a credible fear screening by asylum officers before migrants’ cases progress through the immigration court system.

Title 8 has continued to be used alongside Title 42 since the latter’s introduction during the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 1.15 million people apprehended at the southern border under Title 8 in fiscal year 2022, according to US Customs and Border Protection. More than 1.08 million people were expelled under Title 42 at the southern land border during that same period.

There’s also a new border policy

The administration is also rolling out new, strict policy measures following the lifting of Title 42 that will go into effect this week. That includes putting into place a new asylum rule that will largely bar migrants who passed through another country from seeking asylum in the US. The rule, proposed earlier this year, will presume migrants are ineligible for asylum in the US if they didn’t first seek refuge in a country they transited through, like Mexico, on the way to the border. Migrants who secure an appointment through the CBP One app will be exempt, according to officials.

If migrants are found ineligible for asylum, they could be removed through the speedy deportation process, known as “expedited removal,” that would bar them from the US for five years.

Migrants carry a baby in a suitcase across the Rio Grande toward Texas from Matamoros, Mexico, on Wednesday, May 10. Fernando Llano/AP Migrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on May 10. Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images Venezuelan migrants rest in a tent outside the Central Bank of Honduras in Tegucigalpa on May 10. They were waiting to withdraw money to continue their journey to the United States. Orlando Sierra/AFP/Getty Images A migrant tears up as she peers from behind a border wall near San Diego on May 10. Mike Blake/Reuters Members of the Texas National Guard are deployed to an area of high migrant crossings along the US-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, on May 10. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Migrants that arrived the day before from Mexico wait to get paid after washing cars at a gas station in Brownsville on May 10. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Migrants surrender to US Border Patrol agents after crossing the border in Yuma, Arizona, on May 10. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg/Getty Images Migrants cross the Rio Grande from Matamoros on May 10. Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images Migrants gather between primary and secondary border fences near San Diego on May 10. Mike Blake/Reuters Migrants stand in line as they wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents in Brownsville on May 10. Joe Raedle/Getty Images A migrant climbs over a border wall from Tijuana, Mexico, into the United States after fetching groceries for other migrants waiting to be processed by authorities on May 10. Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images A heart-shaped keychain with a photo of of Salvadoran migrant Danilo Ruiz and his family hangs from a handbag at a makeshift shelter in Reynosa, Mexico, on Tuesday, May 9. Fernando Llano/AP Migrant families cross into El Paso from Mexico on Monday, May 8. John Moore/Getty Images A woman is helped off a freight train after she became too scared to climb down from the roof on Sunday, May 7. Migrants have been traveling on top of freight trains as they headed north from southern Mexico. The woman's son, Leonardo Luzardo, told CNN it had been a long, cold night atop the train, feeling like their bodies were turning to ice. "It seemed like we were going to freeze," he said. Evelio Contreras/CNN A US Border Patrol agent watches over migrants who had gathered in San Diego on May 8. Mike Blake/Reuters The Mexican National Guard patrols an open section of the border wall in Tijuana on Saturday, May 6. Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images A mother holds her sleeping sons as they rest next to a gas station in Brownsville on May 6. She was waiting for her brother, who lives in Los Angeles, to buy them bus tickets to continue their trip into the United States to meet him. Moisés Ávila/AFP/Getty Images A migrant holds a passport in Brownsville before he was sent back to Mexico under Title 42 on Friday, May 5. Veronica G. Cardenas/AP Migrants who were trying to evade US Border Patrol agents wait to be processed in Granjeno, Texas, on Thursday, May 4. Veronica G. Cardenas/AP Migrants wait in line at a processing center in Brownsville on May 4. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images Children play soccer at a shelter in Tijuana on May 3. Their families were awaiting the end of Title 42. Matthew Bowler/KPBS/Sipa/AP Migrants camp out in an alley behind the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso on April 30. Paul Ratje/Reuters Migrants in the alley behind Sacred Heart Church rest their feet on pizza boxes on April 30. Paul Ratje/Reuters Migrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on April 26. Paul Ratje/Reuters In pictures: The surge at the US-Mexico border Prev Next

The administration also plans to return Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans to Mexico if they cross the border unlawfully, marking the first time the US has sent non-Mexican nationals back across the border.

Senior administration officials have stressed the actions are necessary to encourage people to use lawful pathways to come to the US. That includes parole programs for eligible nationalities to apply to enter the US and expanding access to an app for migrants to make an appointment to present themselves at a port of entry.

The State Department also plans to open about 100 regional processing centers in the Western hemisphere where migrants can apply to come to the US, though the timeline is unclear.

“We have, however, coupled this with a robust set of consequences for noncitizens who, despite having these options available to them, continue to cross unlawfully at the border,” a senior administration official told reporters Tuesday.