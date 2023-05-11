CNN —

Daniel Penny, the US Marine veteran who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York train, is expected to surrender to police on Friday morning following a decision by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to move ahead with a charge of manslaughter, two sources familiar with the case told CNN.

Neely, 30, was restrained May 1 on a Manhattan subway by Penny, 24, after Neely began shouting he was hungry, thirsty and had little to live for. His death has ignited protests while refocusing attention on struggles with homelessness and mental illness across America.

The decision regarding the charge came Thursday afternoon after the DA’s office spent the weekend and much of this week going over the accounts of witnesses who were on the train, as well as video of the incident, the sources said.

CNN has previously reported that the DA was considering whether to go ahead with charges or present the evidence to a grand jury and let them decide whether to indict.

Penny’s attorneys have said previously their client “never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

CNN has reached out to Penny’s attorneys for comment, as well as the attorneys representing Neely’s family.

This is a developing story and will be updated.