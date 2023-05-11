CNN —

Former President Donald Trump addressed questions from New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters during a CNN town hall, moderated by Kaitlan Collins. With his sights set on the 2024 GOP presidential primary, here are key moments from the event:

Would Trump apologize to Mike Pence?

When asked if he feels he owes Mike Pence an apology for his role in the January 6th insurrection, former President Donald Trump says his ex-vice president “did something wrong.”

On the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape

During a taped deposition that was a part of the E. Jean Carroll civil case against Trump, the former president expanded upon the comments he made in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape where he said stars can get away with grabbing women “by the p*ssy.” When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked if Trump stands by the comments he made in the deposition, he responds with “I can take it back if you’d like to.”

Trump says he’d settle the Russia-Ukraine war in ‘one day, 24 hours’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asks Trump about his strategy on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Fact-checking Donald Trump’s comments

CNN’s Sara Murray fact-checks former President Donald Trump’s claims about the 2020 election and the security posture at the US Capitol on the day of the January 6 insurrection.

Tapper: Trump’s ‘first lie was told just seconds into the night’

CNN’s Jake Tapper provides his reaction of Trump’s responses during the town hall moments after its conclusion.

Legal analyst: ‘Outrageous’

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates breaks down Trump’s comments on the E. Jean Carroll verdict including why she says she would be ‘salivating’ if she were the attorney for the plaintiff.

Hear what voters thought

Republican and undeclared voters told CNN how they feel about the former president after attending the town hall, and what stood out about his reaction to the E. Jean Carroll civil case, discussion of the 2020 election, and comments about his former Vice President Mike Pence.