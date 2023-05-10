CNN —

House Republicans are demanding more information on how CIA employees interacted with a group of former intelligence officials as they organized a 2020 public statement that questioned whether a laptop with Hunter Biden emails and documents was part of a Russian disinformation operation.

House Judiciary Republicans say in a new report released on Wednesday that one of the letter’s signers told committee investigators that a staff member at the CIA asked him about signing onto the effort.

House Republicans continue to dig into an the October 2020 public letter that stated that the appearance of the Biden laptop story on the political scene had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” Though the former officials acknowledged in their public letter that they did “not have evidence of Russian involvement,” Republicans have argued that the letter helped discredit the laptop story just before the election in support of the Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

