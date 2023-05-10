CNN —

Former President Donald Trump is set to participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday in New Hampshire, where he’ll take questions as the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary field.

The town hall comes as Trump faces an indictment in New York, investigations into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and on the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and potential charges from the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. He has said he will continue his campaign regardless of any criminal charges he faces.

It also comes a day after a Manhattan federal jury found that Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in 1996 and awarded her $5 million for battery and defamation. Trump called the verdict a “total disgrace.”

This will be Trump’s first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the town hall.

What time is the town hall?

The town hall is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How can I watch it?

The town hall will stream live without requiring a cable log-in, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, on CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, May 11, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, the CNN OTT app, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Who is moderating?

The event will be moderated by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall is taking place in New Hampshire.

Will there be a live audience?

Yes, the former president is expected to take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.