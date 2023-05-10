Washington CNN —

E. Jean Carroll told “CNN This Morning” on Wednesday that it was a “great moment” as a Manhattan federal jury read off a verdict in a civil case finding that Donald Trump sexually abused her in the spring of 1996 and awarded her $5 million for battery and defamation.

“When the verdict came in, (Carroll lawyer Roberta Kaplan) squeezed my hand so hard, I almost yelped. But it was a great moment,” Carroll said.

Asked by CNN’s Poppy Harlow what she was thinking when the jury did not find that Carroll proved Trump raped her, Carroll said, “Well, I just immediately (said) in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”

Carroll alleged that Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn’t his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and does not face any jail time as a result of the civil verdict. He has said he will appeal the verdict.

