CNN —

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan, who underwent surgery for squamous cell carcinoma on his tonsil last month, said Wednesday that his cancer is gone.

“The good news is – it’s gone. And I won’t need any further treatment, just continued monitoring over the next several years,” he said in a video posted to Facebook.

Kildee announced last month he had been released from the hospital with an “excellent” prognosis after undergoing successful surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor in his tonsil.

The congressman announced in March that he’d been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and would stay at George Washington University Hospital for several days for treatment.

In announcing his diagnosis, Kildee said he’d scheduled what he had thought would be a “preventative scan for a swollen lymph node.” But after additional tests, he said, he received his cancer diagnosis.

“I’m particularly grateful to have caught the cancer early and have it removed,” he said in the video, later adding: “It’s going to take a little bit longer for me to get back to 100%. But here I am, back in the office and going to work. Not a full schedule yet, but I’ll get there pretty soon.”

First elected to Congress in 2012, Kildee represents Michigan’s 8th Congressional District and is co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.