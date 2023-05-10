exp King Charles Coronation nada bashir live 050808ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
London CNN  — 

Ten million Americans watched the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III on TV, most of them aged 55 or over.

An average of 10.3 million people in the United States tuned in for the events in London on Saturday, according to estimates from media data company Nielsen, which tracked audiences across 11 broadcast and cable television networks between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET.

That’s roughly 1 million fewer than the number of people who watched Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September, and little more than a third of the 29 million who watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Polling suggests the monarchy’s appeal among younger Brits is waning, and the US viewing figures suggest a similar trend. The first coronation in 70 years attracted only 360,000 American viewers in the 18-34 age group, with a further 1.6 million in the 35-54 demographic. The vast majority — just over 8 million — were 55 or older.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER 00:01 TUESDAY MAY 9, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. After that date, no further licensing can be made. Any questions relating to the use of the photographs should be first referred to Buckingham Palace before publication. The portrait should be used only in the context of Their Majesties' Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. In this handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Three new portraits of King Charles III and the Queen Consort taken last month by photographer Hugo Burnand have been released. He is wearing an Anderson & Sheppard suit and a Turnbull & Asser shirt, and seated in one of a suite of twelve giltwood and silk upholstered armchairs dating to 1828 and supplied to King George IV for the furnishing of Windsor Castle,. Behind the King is the State Portrait of King George V, painted by Luke Fildes shortly after his coronation. (Photo by Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)
Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace/Getty Images

Britons' support for the monarchy is in long-term decline, suggesting King Charles faces challenges

Across the pond, the British TV audience for Saturday’s spectacle peaked at 20.4 million just after midday (7a.m. ET) when the King received his crown, according to data provided by the UK Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (Barb). The company did not provide a breakdown of audience by age group.

But the overall peak viewing figure in the United Kingdom was 9 million down on the number recorded for the Queen’s funeral, according to media reports. The BBC audience for the coronation was down about 5 million from the 20 million that tuned into BBC One — the UK public broadcaster’s main channel — for that service last September.

In 1953, more than 20 million people watched the late Queen being crowned, according to estimates based on surveys by the BBC at the time. Cameras were installed in Westminster Abbey for the first time to cover that coronation, which the BBC has described as the first mass television event in the UK.

