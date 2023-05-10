Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 11, 2023

CNN 10 reports on the latest developments in the debt ceiling debate after Congress and the White House made no traction at the negotiation table. Then CNN 10 reports on how scientists discovered a clean energy breakthrough by successfully producing a nuclear fusion reaction. CNN 10 then heads to outer space where NASA’s Voyager program is still going strong – nearly 46 years later! And before you go, one family in New Jersey got a gift from space crashing into their home, a possible meteorite! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

