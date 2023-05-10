Disney reported a drop in adjusted quarterly profits, even as it trimmed losses on its streaming business and reported stronger profits from its theme parks.
The media and entertainment conglomerate earned $1.9 billion, or 93 cents a share, excluding special items, matching the forecast of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, but down 9% from the $2.1 billion it earned on that basis a year earlier.
Including special items, net income nearly doubled to $2.1 billion from $1.1 billion. Revenue rose 13% to $21.8 billion.
The company’s closely watched streaming business, Disney+, trimmed losses by $228 million, or 13%, from a year earlier to $659 million. The improvement from the previous quarter was even greater, as it trimmed losses from $1.1 billion.
The company did this with a 2% drop in subscribers for Disney+ and a 1% drop overall when including ESPN+ and Hulu in subscription totals. It was able to trim losses with fewer subscribers through higher subscription revenue and a decrease in marketing costs, partially offset by higher programming and production costs.
