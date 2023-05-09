New York CNN —
Fox posted a loss in the most recent quarter after it paid a $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems.
The company had posted a profit in the same quarter a year ago.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Markets
Fear & Greed Index
Latest Market News
Fox posted a loss in the most recent quarter after it paid a $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems.
The company had posted a profit in the same quarter a year ago.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.