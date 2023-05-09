CNN —

“S.W.A.T” fans are rejoicing.

In a surprise reversal, CBS has decided not to cancel the popular drama starring Shemar Moore after announcing that the show would be coming to an end on the network.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope released a joint statement that was shared on “S.W.A.T’s” social media handles.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” the statement began.

“‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve,” the statement goes on to read. “Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

Last week, Moore, who stars as Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the show, took to social media to comment on the cancellation.

“It makes no sense,” he said at the time. “Look up the articles. Read the articles. We’re the best show on Friday nights at 8 o’clock for CBS.”

He also highlighted the show’s diverse cast and popularity among viewers.