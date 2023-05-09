CNN —

Scarlett Johansson may have sued Disney in 2021 for breach of contract, but the “Black Widow” star still is – and always has been – a full-fledged Disney adult. (A Disney adult can be defined in many ways depending on one’s level of fandom, but the term tends to refer to a grown person that is a dedicated Disney fan.)

Johansson shed some light on her level of Disney devoutness in a new Variety interview published on Tuesday, where it was revealed that the actor still visits Disney World at least 10 times a year and was described as somebody who “geeks out” when speaking about Disney movies.

“We had annual passes to Disney World, and I have a real passion for the Disney parks,” Johansson said, adding that the obsession with Disney began when her family lived in Florida for two years when she was younger.

She went on to share that when she was growing up, “it was a great time for Disney animation — ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Lion King’ with the incredible soundtrack. Like, I will be pre-buying tickets to ‘The Little Mermaid.’”

“I actually need to text my sister about that,” she added.

The star even said her dream job is to have a “corner office” on the Disney studio lot when she appeared on Bruce Bozzi’s “Table for Two” podcast in 2022.

Johansson has appeared in nine Disney-owned Marvel films as the Black Widow, since 2010, and is still attached to headline Disney’s Taika Waititi-directed “Tower of Terror” movie based on the iconic theme park ride.

Johansson sued the studio in 2021, alleging Disney breached her contract by releasing “Black Widow,” a 2021 Marvel film she starred in, on home streaming platform Disney+ the same day it was released in theaters.

The actor claimed in the suit that the same-day streaming release would reduce her financial stake in the film because she agreed her salary would largely be based on the film’s box office numbers. When Bob Chapek, then-CEO of Disney, released a statement in which he revealed her $20 million salary, the legal battle escalated.

Ultimately, Johansson and Disney came to a settlement in the fall of 2021, the terms of which were not publicly disclosed, and in what is perhaps the ultimate sign of pure Disney devotion, Johansson said in Tuesday’s interview that she harbors no bad blood.

Remaining steadfast, she said, “I believe in the magic of Disney.”