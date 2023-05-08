Dancing royals, ‘The Muppets’ and Tom Cruise: The best moments from the coronation concert

Lauren Said-Moorhouse
By Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Lianne Kolirin, CNN
Published 7:28 AM EDT, Mon May 8, 2023
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: A general view during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Missed it? Here's King Charles' coronation in 3 minutes
03:19 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 15 videos
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: A general view during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Missed it? Here's King Charles' coronation in 3 minutes
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
King Charles III sits as he receives The St Edward's Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
See the moment King Charles III was crowned
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023.. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch archbishop formally crown Queen Camilla
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
red arrow fly over buckingham palace
See the famous Red Arrows fly over Buckingham Palace
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
king charles queen camilla balcony
Watch King Charles III make first balcony appearance after coronation
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry coronation
Reporter explains where Prince Harry was seated during coronation and why
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
king charles iii westminster abbey arrival exterior
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
procession
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla set off in coach to coronation
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Queen Elizabeth King Charles
What is the relevance of the monarchy in modern-day Britain?
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
kate william tube ride lon orig na
See hilarious video of TikTok star greeting Will and Kate on London underground
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
patrick doyle 3
Meet the Hollywood composer who wrote King Charles' coronation march
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thumbnail_ROYAL_TITLES_1
British royal titles, explained
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Royal Funding Explainer Thumbnail 1
How does the royal family make its money?
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Coronation explainer 6
This is what you can expect to see at King Charles III's coronation
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on September 09, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
What would it take to abolish the UK monarchy?
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Windsor, England CNN  — 

It was a royal night to remember: A magnificent coronation concert staged in the grounds of Windsor Castle, capping a day of street parties and community lunch events across the UK on Sunday in celebration of King Charles III.

A huge roar erupted from the flag-waving 20,000-strong crowd as the newly-crowned King and Queen took their seats in the royal box to watch a star-studded ensemble.

It was an enthusiastically patriotic display that will go down as a highlight of the bank holiday weekend of celebrations in honor of “the artist formerly known as Prince,” as host and “Downton Abbey” star Hugh Bonneville quipped.

The glorious line-up was certainly fit for a King - complete with global superstars, classical music maestros and performers from around the Commonwealth - delighting a buzzing audience from a fabulous Union Jack flag-shaped stage.

Here’s a look back at all the best bits:

Prince William’s tribute to his ‘Pa’

The Prince of Wales paid a heartfelt homage to his father during the festivities, saying: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

Energetic cheers broke out as Prince William walked out on stage. He opened his speech on a humorous note, promising the crowd that unlike concert performer Lionel Richie, he wouldn’t “go on all night long.”

William said he wanted to say a few words about why he thought the weekend’s celebrations were important, recalling what his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, said when she was crowned.

“Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,” the prince said. “I know she’s up there fondly keeping an eye on us and she would be a very proud mother,” he added, as crowds roared once more.

Prince William honored his father with a few words during Sunday night's concert - the first ever to be staged at Windsor Castle, home to monarchs for almost 1,000 years.
Prince William honored his father with a few words during Sunday night's concert - the first ever to be staged at Windsor Castle, home to monarchs for almost 1,000 years.
Leon Neal/AFP/Pool/Getty Images

He went on to note “my father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service” before outlining the King’s commitment to service over the years.

Royals dance the night away

Several members of the royal family got their groove on throughout the concert. They could be seen bopping along to the tunes from their seats with Union Jack flags in hand.

But it was when Richie emerged on stage, dressed in a sequined silver jacket, for a performance of his hits “Easy Like Sunday Morning” and “All Night Long,” that had both the public and King himself on their feet.

Richie later joined the Sunday broadcast of “American Idol” by video link, telling host Ryan Seacrest and their fellow judges: “What a party. It was unbelievable.”

Richie then mused about what could be done “to bring something different to the show,” before the King and Queen wandered into the shot. “I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room for?” Charles joked before thanking him and fellow headliner Katy Perry for their performances.

International superstar and "American Idol" host Lionel Richie got the crowd swaying with a couple of his hits.
International superstar and "American Idol" host Lionel Richie got the crowd swaying with a couple of his hits.
Leon Neal/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Crowds were thrilled to see two of their favorite little royals, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sat with their parents, enjoying the spectacle. Sadly, 5-year-old Prince Louis stayed home.

The royals would jump up again once more for the grand finale when “British pop royalty” Take That took to the stage for their first live performance in four years.

They were joined by singer Calum Scott for their track “Greatest Day,” continued with “Shine” and finished up with their classic and delighted the audience with “Never Forget.”

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform with Calum Scott.
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform with Calum Scott.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mesmerizing drone display

A fabulous drone display lit up the sky over the coronation concert, earning audible gasps from the crowd below.

As Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel performed a cover of the Simple Minds hit “Don’t You Forget About Me,” the audience was delighted to the impressive visual display.

Hundreds of drones flew in formation and sparkled in the night sky, coming together to form a nature-themed light show featuring a blue whale, butterfly and an owl over the castle.

Elsewhere during the show, singer Paloma Faith sang as landmarks around the United Kingdom – including Blackpool Tower, Edinburgh Castle and others – were lit up for the celebrations.

Crowds watch illuminated drones creating a light display above Windsor Castle.
Crowds watch illuminated drones creating a light display above Windsor Castle.
Kin Cheung/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Katy Perry’s regal roar

Katy Perry, wearing a voluminous golden gown, was among the stars to take to the stage.

Accompanied by an array of backing singers and an orchestra, the American singer was greeted with cheers of appreciation from the huge crowd for her song “Roar.” Among the many fans singing along was Princess Charlotte.

Before performing her next song, Perry said of the weekend: “I got to bring my mom – she is so happy to be here. We get to stay in Windsor Castle – no big deal.”

She dedicated her second song, “Firework,” to the King for his work with the British Asian Trust, of which Perry is an ambassador.

Addressing the King, she said: “Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people.”

Katy Perry performed an orchestra version of "Roar" complete with an aerial drone display of a lion floating above the stage.
Katy Perry performed an orchestra version of "Roar" complete with an aerial drone display of a lion floating above the stage.
Chris Jackson/Pool/Reuters
A view of the royal box during the show.
A view of the royal box during the show.
Stefan Rousseau/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Tiwa Savage’s stunning performance

Known as the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage thrilled the audience at Windsor Castle with the song “Keys to the Kingdom,” which featured a talking drum and elements of her native Yoruba language.

Savage, who is also a British citizen and once appeared on talent show “X Factor,” faced backlash in Nigeria – a former British colony – when it was first announced she would perform at the coronation concert.

Nevertheless, her performance garnered widespread praise, with the emerald green dress she wore by Nigerian designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi seen by some as a nod to the green on the Nigerian flag.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage takes center stage at the concert.
Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage takes center stage at the concert.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Later, Savage posted a video of her performance on social media, with the caption: “One day I will tell my son that this is ‘Tiwa Savage’”

Tom Cruise was just one of many famous faces to send messages

Hollywood star Tom Cruise delivered a high altitude message to the newly-crowned King from the cockpit of his War Bird plane.

“Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman anytime,” the “Top Gun” star said in a pre-recorded message.

Cruise’s message featured in a segment introduced by “James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan, who described the King as an “action man.”

“At 22 years old, His Majesty got his wings as a fully-trained RAF pilot,” said Brosnan.

Cruise’s message was one of numerous pre-recorded greetings to the King from famous people, among them Hugh Jackman, Tom Jones, Tracey Emin, Richard E Grant, Joan Collins … and Winnie the Pooh.

Surprise appearance from Kermit and Miss Piggy

Another pair of famous faces to join the celebration were “The Muppets” stars Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, who interrupted presenter Bonneville as he was thanking Savage for her performance.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Kermit told Bonneville they were looking for their seats. “We are in the royal box,” he said.

But when Miss Piggy, dressed in a cerise pink evening dress and glittering necklace, recognized “Downton Abbey” star Bonneville she had other things in mind, thinking he was a real lord.

“Can you believe moi (me) is not yet a lady?” she asked, cosying up to a seemingly frustrated Bonneville, asking if he was single.

“Give me a bear with a marmalade habit any day,” he muttered, in reference to his leading role in the “Paddington” bear movies.

Miss Piggy then asked Bonneville to show Kermit the way to the royal box, saying, “King Charlesey Warlesy is expecting him” - a comment which drew laughter from the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla.

And in case you’re wondering, Kermit finally found his seat among the royals and was seen enjoying the end of the concert next to Prince Edward.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation in London on Saturday, May 6. They are joined here by pages of honor who attended them throughout the day. One of the pages was the King's eldest grandson, Prince George, who can be seen second from left.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation in London on Saturday, May 6. They are joined here by pages of honor who attended them throughout the day. One of the pages was the King's eldest grandson, Prince George, who can be seen second from left.
Toby Hancock/CNN
A storefront window in London is decorated with framed photographs and a painting of the King on Thursday.
A storefront window in London is decorated with framed photographs and a painting of the King on Thursday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Westminster staff and police take cover from the rain on Friday.
Westminster staff and police take cover from the rain on Friday.
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
The King meets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace during a walkabout on Friday.
The King meets well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace during a walkabout on Friday.
Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters
A royal fan sleeps along the procession route on Friday.
A royal fan sleeps along the procession route on Friday.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
People travel into London on Saturday to be a part of the historic day.
People travel into London on Saturday to be a part of the historic day.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Preparations are made on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Preparations are made on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Toby Hancock/CNN
A child has paint applied to his face while waiting for the procession.
A child has paint applied to his face while waiting for the procession.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the procession route before the coronation.
Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the procession route before the coronation.
Marco Bertoorello/AFP/Getty Images
People gather to watch the procession. Showers moved through London on Friday and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0cf74794c8e0be8ca222db150c2ccb94" target="_blank">more rain was expected for Saturday</a>.
People gather to watch the procession. Showers moved through London on Friday and more rain was expected for Saturday.
Toby Hancock/CNN
People wait on the procession route ahead of the coronation.
People wait on the procession route ahead of the coronation.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Troops march in London ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Troops march in London ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King's carriage leaves Buckingham Palace before the coronation.
The King's carriage leaves Buckingham Palace before the coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Order-of-service booklets are seen at Westminster Abbey as guests arrive for the coronation.
Order-of-service booklets are seen at Westminster Abbey as guests arrive for the coronation.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the coronation.
Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the coronation.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images
Police officers detain a protester ahead of the King's procession. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_089ce3083553388e9051d6c7fd26c7b0" target="_blank">Several arrests were made Saturday</a> as protesters gathered near the procession route.
Police officers detain a protester ahead of the King's procession. Several arrests were made Saturday as protesters gathered near the procession route.
Yara Nardi/Pool/Reuters
A boy watches guards march on the streets in front of Big Ben.
A boy watches guards march on the streets in front of Big Ben.
Marko Djurica/Retuers
The King and Queen travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as they make their short journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
The King and Queen travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as they make their short journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Niall Carson/PA Images/Getty Images
People line the procession route in London.
People line the procession route in London.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, arrives at Westminster Abbey. Biden, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_054e67e7c5ebf898814c9b3c1126fb9f" target="_blank">who led the US delegation</a>, traveled with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Jill Biden, first lady of the United States, arrives at Westminster Abbey. Biden, who led the US delegation, traveled with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
The procession takes place in London before the coronation.
The procession takes place in London before the coronation.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
Singer Katy Perry takes a selfie with guests at Westminster Abbey. The coronation guests included <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_6381e2bc126c139f48714994a44b7510" target="_blank">celebrities and world leaders</a>.
Singer Katy Perry takes a selfie with guests at Westminster Abbey. The coronation guests included celebrities and world leaders.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
Royal Navy sailors stand at attention on the Mall in London.
Royal Navy sailors stand at attention on the Mall in London.
Charles McQuillan/Pool/Reuters
Musicians perform at Westminster Abbey before the coronation ceremony.
Musicians perform at Westminster Abbey before the coronation ceremony.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP
Singer Lionel Richie poses for a selfie at Westminster Abbey.
Singer Lionel Richie poses for a selfie at Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/Reuters
Prince George, second from left, stands with other pages of honor at Westminster Abbey.
Prince George, second from left, stands with other pages of honor at Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/PA/AP
Prince Harry, right, arrives at Westminster Abbey along with Princess Beatrice, one of the King's nieces, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_d46a1c2f25cd5c5ed888c323a5411ae9" target="_blank">Harry accepted the invitation to his father's coronation</a> but was without his wife, Meghan, who stayed back in California with the couple's two children.
Prince Harry, right, arrives at Westminster Abbey along with Princess Beatrice, one of the King's nieces, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Harry accepted the invitation to his father's coronation but was without his wife, Meghan, who stayed back in California with the couple's two children.
Andrew Milligan/PA/AP
The King and Queen travel to Westminstger Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
The King and Queen travel to Westminstger Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King is seen near his grandson Prince George, one of his pages of honor.
The King is seen near his grandson Prince George, one of his pages of honor.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Prince Harry enters Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry enters Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/PA/AP
Former British prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss sit with their partners.
Former British prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss sit with their partners.
Richard Pohle/Pool/AP
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, two of the King's grandchildren, arrive for the coronation.
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, two of the King's grandchildren, arrive for the coronation.
Dan Charity/Pool/AP
Prince William, Harry's brother, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_90cacda1164e4f41a0953249e6219dc0" target="_blank">arrive for the coronation</a> with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Prince William, Harry's brother, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, arrive for the coronation with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images
The King enters Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
The King enters Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
Ben Birchall/PA/AP
The King arrives at Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
The King arrives at Westminster Abbey for his coronation.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/Reuters
People watch the ceremony on a screen in Hyde Park.
People watch the ceremony on a screen in Hyde Park.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The King and Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_94f8991ad84c43b4548be766efd7779c" target="_blank">entered the Abbey</a> to the strains of "I was glad," the stirring coronation anthem written by Hubert Parry for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902. It has been sung at all coronations since then.
The King and Queen entered the Abbey to the strains of "I was glad," the stirring coronation anthem written by Hubert Parry for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902. It has been sung at all coronations since then.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King and Queen take part in the coronation ceremony.
The King and Queen take part in the coronation ceremony.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
Prince Harry looks around Westminster Abbey from his spot in the third row. He is a non-working royal and did not perform any duties during the ceremony.
Prince Harry looks around Westminster Abbey from his spot in the third row. He is a non-working royal and did not perform any duties during the ceremony.
Richard Pohle/Pool/AP
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III at the coronation ceremony. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_bf90cc361d9bb2d2940704187697b0cd" target="_blank">The most sacred part of the service</a> — the anointing — took place behind the screen.
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III at the coronation ceremony. The most sacred part of the service — the anointing — took place behind the screen.
Yui Mok/PA/AP
The King places his hands on the Coronation Bible as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_329d6fba5cd3c92110395f5152360553" target="_blank">takes the Coronation Oath</a>.
The King places his hands on the Coronation Bible as he takes the Coronation Oath.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
Guests watch the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Guests watch the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The St. Edward's Crown is carried inside Westminster Abbey.
The St. Edward's Crown is carried inside Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters
The King holds a sword during the ceremony.
The King holds a sword during the ceremony.
Victoria Jones/Pool/Reuters
Prince Louis points out something to his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the ceremony. They are flanked by their parents, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
Prince Louis points out something to his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the ceremony. They are flanked by their parents, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0a26f9200f7038d529cbcb8cb39e0871" target="_blank">places the St. Edward's Crown onto the head of the King</a>.
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places the St. Edward's Crown onto the head of the King.
Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters
Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the coronation on a screen in London's Hyde Park.
Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the coronation on a screen in London's Hyde Park.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
This was the only time Charles will ever wear St. Edward's Crown, as it is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch.
This was the only time Charles will ever wear St. Edward's Crown, as it is reserved for the coronation of a new monarch.
Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The King wears the St. Edward's Crown during his coronation.
The King wears the St. Edward's Crown during his coronation.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/AP
The King's son Prince William, the heir apparent to the throne, kisses his father on the cheek during the ceremony.
The King's son Prince William, the heir apparent to the throne, kisses his father on the cheek during the ceremony.
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt carries the Sword of State during the coronation. She was involved in the ceremony because as the current Leader of the House of Commons, she is also the Lord President of the Privy Council — a body formed of senior politicians who act as the monarch's official advisers.
British lawmaker Penny Mordaunt carries the Sword of State during the coronation. She was involved in the ceremony because as the current Leader of the House of Commons, she is also the Lord President of the Privy Council — a body formed of senior politicians who act as the monarch's official advisers.
Yui Mok/Pool/AP
People in London's Piccadilly Circus walk past a giant screen showing an image of the King during the coronation ceremony.
People in London's Piccadilly Circus walk past a giant screen showing an image of the King during the coronation ceremony.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_6681b16ea947c3e32df9f83b3abb3b95" target="_blank">receives her own coronation</a>. She wore the Queen Mary's Crown.
The Queen receives her own coronation. She wore the Queen Mary's Crown.
Yui Mok/AP
Charles and Camilla walk out of Westminster Abbey.
Charles and Camilla walk out of Westminster Abbey.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
The King greets multifaith leaders on his way out of Westminster Abbey.
The King greets multifaith leaders on his way out of Westminster Abbey.
Ben Stansall/Pool/Reuters
The Queen walks toward the Gold State Coach after leaving Westminster Abbey.
The Queen walks toward the Gold State Coach after leaving Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/Pool/AP
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the ceremony. He did not join members of his family to ride in an impressive procession back to the palace. Instead, he got into a car alone and departed the abbey shortly after the service had ended.
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the ceremony. He did not join members of his family to ride in an impressive procession back to the palace. Instead, he got into a car alone and departed the abbey shortly after the service had ended.
Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images
Troops march in London for the King's coronation. On their way back to Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen were accompanied by a huge parade of soldiers, musicians and horses.
Troops march in London for the King's coronation. On their way back to Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen were accompanied by a huge parade of soldiers, musicians and horses.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King and Queen travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The King and Queen travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The Gold State Coach carries the King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace.
The Gold State Coach carries the King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace.
Carl Court/Pool/AP
A horse, apparently spooked, rears back into a crowd and <a href="https://twitter.com/PA/status/1654849731342790656" target="_blank" target="_blank">crashes into a barrier</a> during the procession. The animal was quickly brought back under control.
A horse, apparently spooked, rears back into a crowd and crashes into a barrier during the procession. The animal was quickly brought back under control.
Sebastien Bozon/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William heads back to Buckingham Palace with Catherine and their three children: Louis, George and Charlotte.
Prince William heads back to Buckingham Palace with Catherine and their three children: Louis, George and Charlotte.
Toby Hancock/CNN
Military groups take part in the parade from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
Military groups take part in the parade from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The procession passes <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/07/uk/police-protesters-arrested-coronation-ckc-gbr-intl/index.html" target="_blank">anti-monarchy protesters</a>.
The procession passes anti-monarchy protesters.
Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
The Gold State Coach that carried the King and Queen <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_29ede4c8497c4ddfe0103e34a729b328" target="_blank">is incredibly heavy</a>, weighing 4 tons. Because of its weight, it can travel only at a walking pace.
The Gold State Coach that carried the King and Queen is incredibly heavy, weighing 4 tons. Because of its weight, it can travel only at a walking pace.
Sarah Tilotta/CNN
The King and Queen arrive at the palace to receive a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_72296ae1e68f2f1709fe7c38b007aeb4" target="_blank">royal salute</a> from members of the military.
The King and Queen arrive at the palace to receive a royal salute from members of the military.
Peter Byrne/Pool/AP
The King and Queen appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_dcb973f7bd4018889eb1a3926ad669ad" target="_blank">various members of the royal family</a> following their coronation.
The King and Queen appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with various members of the royal family following their coronation.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace as members of the public watch nearby.
The Red Arrows, the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force, fly over Buckingham Palace as members of the public watch nearby.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Some members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony after the coronation. From left are Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Charlotte; Princess Anne; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis; Prince William; and Oliver Cholmondeley.
Some members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony after the coronation. From left are Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Charlotte; Princess Anne; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Prince Louis; Prince William; and Oliver Cholmondeley.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
The King and Queen look at each other on the balcony. They gave an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/king-charles-iii-coronation-ckc-intl-gbr/h_0ae57785e308be74beafa7bcdf37b334" target="_blank">encore wave</a> to the crowd after initially going back inside.
The King and Queen look at each other on the balcony. They gave an encore wave to the crowd after initially going back inside.
Leon Neal/Pool/AP
The crowd outside Buckingham Palace watches the Red Arrows fly by as the royals stand on the balcony.
The crowd outside Buckingham Palace watches the Red Arrows fly by as the royals stand on the balcony.
Toby Hancock/CNN
The King's eldest grandson, Prince George, stands on the palace balcony between two other boys who like him served as pages of honor for the coronation: Oliver Cholmondeley, left, and Nicholas Barclay.
The King's eldest grandson, Prince George, stands on the palace balcony between two other boys who like him served as pages of honor for the coronation: Oliver Cholmondeley, left, and Nicholas Barclay.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
The King and Queen wave to people from the palace balcony.
The King and Queen wave to people from the palace balcony.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AP
Musicians play while people take part in the "Coronation Big Lunch" in London on Sunday. Thousands of community events took place across the country to <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/05/06/uk/gallery/coronation-celebrations/index.html" target="_blank">commemorate the King's coronation</a>.
Musicians play while people take part in the "Coronation Big Lunch" in London on Sunday. Thousands of community events took place across the country to commemorate the King's coronation.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
US first lady Jill Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak during a "Coronation Big Lunch" event on Downing Street.
US first lady Jill Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak during a "Coronation Big Lunch" event on Downing Street.
Jordan Pettitt/PA/AP
Sylvia Daw leaves her cottage to celebrate in Alfriston, England.
Sylvia Daw leaves her cottage to celebrate in Alfriston, England.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Princess Anne, the King's sister, presents a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins during celebrations in Swindon, England.
Princess Anne, the King's sister, presents a young girl with a commemorative tin of old coins during celebrations in Swindon, England.
Leon Neal/PA/AP
The crowd inside the Windsor Castle grounds waves flags as Sunday's "Coronation Concert" gets underway.
The crowd inside the Windsor Castle grounds waves flags as Sunday's "Coronation Concert" gets underway.
Leon Neal/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
A child sleeps on a makeshift throne at a street party in London's Brixton district.
A child sleeps on a makeshift throne at a street party in London's Brixton district.
Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN
Lionel Richie performs on the castle grounds. He performed his hit songs "Easy" and "All Night Long (All Night)."
Lionel Richie performs on the castle grounds. He performed his hit songs "Easy" and "All Night Long (All Night)."
Yui Mok/Pool/Reuters
Katy Perry dedicated her song "Firework" to King Charles.
Katy Perry dedicated her song "Firework" to King Charles.
Leon Neal/Pool/Reuters
From left, Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Baroness Patricia Scotland attend the concert.
From left, Prince William, Queen Camilla, King Charles and Baroness Patricia Scotland attend the concert.
Mark Large/Pool/Reuters
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of '90s British pop group Take That perform backed by military drummers.
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of '90s British pop group Take That perform backed by military drummers.
Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William speaks on stage. "I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important," he said. "But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."
Prince William speaks on stage. "I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important," he said. "But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."
Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Images
The Blackpool Tower in England is illuminated to mark the King's coronation.
The Blackpool Tower in England is illuminated to mark the King's coronation.
Carl Recine/Reuters
In pictures: The coronation of King Charles III

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.

CNN’s Stephanie Busari and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this story.

Related