Christina Applegate says she’s done with on-camera work while she is living with multiple sclerosis.

The “Dead to Me” actress told Vanity Fair that her time on that hit Netflix series is probably her last and that she loved working with co-star Linda Cardellini.

“I’m probably not going to work on-camera again,” Applegate said.

“Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are,” she added, referring to working with Cardellini. “I’m so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known.”

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

The disease affects the central nervous system and muscle control. She had been filming “Dead to Me” and the show paused production so she could start treatment.

Applegate added that she will miss the show, telling Vanity Fair that she loves her coworkers and crew, but that the past year has been a “struggle.”

“I miss the experience of it, but at the same time, because it was such an incredible struggle this last year, I’m relieved that I no longer have to push so hard to get through my day,” she said.