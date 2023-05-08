exp bank crisis pacwest matt egan FST 050403PSEG1 cnni business_00014113.png
Minneapolis CNN  — 

It was already difficult for businesses and households to borrow money earlier this year — but after the collapse of three US regional banks and a cascade of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, getting money has become a little harder.

More lenders have stiffened their standards in the wake of increasing turmoil within the banking sector, according to the Federal Reserve’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) released Monday.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: The Federal Reserve building is shown May 2, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve begins two days of meetings today to determine its next steps in relation to interest rates in an ongoing battle against reigning in inflation.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Survey respondents attributed the changes in lending standards to economic uncertainty, a reduced appetite for risk, deterioration in collateral values and broader concerns about banks’ funding costs and liquidity positions, according to the Fed report. Additionally, lenders reported that they expect to tighten standards across all loan categories for the remainder of this year, citing the above concerns as well as customer withdrawals.

“Further evidence of tightening lending conditions and a potential credit crunch can be seen in the notable decline in demand for credit by large and middle market firms inside the [SLOOS],” Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist with RSM US, said in a statement. “Policymakers and investors should anticipate this to impact the real economy in the near term as investment, hiring and growth slow on the back of tighter lending.”

When banks tighten their standards, loans can be harder to get or come with more onerous terms, making it difficult for businesses to make capital improvements or hire staff; or for consumers to buy a house, purchase or lease a car or make home improvements.

A Pacific Western Bank branch, as seen on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Whittier, Calif. Shares of regional lender PacWest Bank plunged nearly 50% Thursday after the company confirmed reports that it was considering "strategic options" that may include the possible sale of the company. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis/AP

The report doesn’t typically garner a lot of attention from the public; however, that’s not the case now, after three large regional banks failed within a four-week span and the Fed is attempting a precarious “soft landing” — to bring down inflation without causing a ballooning in unemployment.

The Fed surveys up to 80 large US banks and 24 domestic branches of foreign banks and asks officers about topics such as changes in lending terms and standards as well as household demand for loans.

The last SLOOS, released in January and generally corresponding to activity in the fourth quarter of 2022, showed that standards tightened for most business loans, especially commercial real estate products.

Standards tightened and demand weakened for residential loans as well as consumer-specific categories such as credit cards, autos and personal loans.

At the time, banks expected that trend of tightening credit, waning demand and deteriorating loan quality would continue.

This story is developing and will be updated.