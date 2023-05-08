Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 9, 2023

CNN 10 heads to Texas where the nation’s gun violence debate is center stage after another mass shooting tragedy. CNN 10 will then head to Seoul where Japan and South Korea deepen ties in a historic summit as it faces growing threats in the Far East region. Then CNN 10 takes you to Rhode Island where one French baker opens a bakery and looks to bring a “taste of France” to the Ocean State. And before you go, an art historian claims to have solve the mystery of the location painted behind the “Mona Lisa” painting. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Teachers, as always we recommend you preview each episode of CNN 10. Part of our coverage today involves discussion around gun violence in America following the news out of Allen, Texas.

