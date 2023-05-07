exp Allen Texas Mall Shooting Lavandera LOK 05072ASEG1 CNNi World_00001930.png
At least eight dead after gunman opens fire in Texas shopping mall
Start your week smart: Texas shooting, Coronation, Russia, India, Kentucky Derby

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:51 AM EDT, Sun May 7, 2023
At least eight dead after gunman opens fire in Texas shopping mall
CNN  — 

The recent string of bank failures in the US has left many people wondering if banks are the safest place to put their money. But before you start stuffing your mattress with $20 bills, here is everything you should know if your bank becomes the next domino to fall.

And here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Eight people were killed and at least seven others wounded when a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall near Dallas on Saturday. The gunman was killed by an Allen Police Department officer who was at the mall on an unrelated call, authorities said. Investigators believe the shooter acted alone.

• Britain’s King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a once-in-a-generation royal event witnessed by hundreds of high-profile guests inside Westminster Abbey, as well as tens of thousands of well-wishers who gathered in central London despite the rain.

• A Russian military blogger has been injured and his driver killed after their car was blown up Saturday, Russian state media reported, the latest attack on a pro-war figure.

• Ethnic violence in the Indian state of Manipur has killed more than 50 people, left hundreds hospitalized, and displaced 23,000, according to hospital officials and the Indian army.

• Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. The 3-year-old chestnut colt edged out Two Phil’s, who crossed the line to finish in second place, and Angel of Empire finished third.

The week ahead

Monday

Amid renewed scrutiny of the banking industry, the Federal Reserve will release a key survey of lending activity in the first quarter — essentially a snapshot of both the demand from businesses and households for loans, and the changes in terms and standards by the banks that make those loans. We got a preview of the survey last week via a letter from an advisory group at the Treasury Department which said the survey showed “lending conditions were tightening before the banking stress emerged.” Bottom line: getting a loan is not that easy anymore.

Tuesday

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling, setting the stage for a high-stakes moment in the standoff between the president and House Republicans. Biden’s invitation came after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified lawmakers last week that the US could default on its debt as early as June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time. Biden has not met with McCarthy since February.

Wednesday

We’ll get the latest monthly reading on inflation with the release of the Consumer Price Index for April. Prices dropped for the ninth consecutive month in March, and grocery prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time since September 2020. The report comes on the heels of the Fed’s decision last week to once again raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Thursday

Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allowed the government to quickly turn away certain migrants at the border during the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to expire. Encounters between US border agents and undocumented immigrants had fallen early this year, but have recently increased to around 7,000 per day. That number is expected to rise dramatically this week as border towns in northern Mexico are already bursting with an estimated 36,000 migrants waiting for the end of Title 42.

May 11 is also the day the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies end in the US, which means many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.

Friday

May 12 is International Nurses Day, and also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing. This comes as a survey of nurses released last week shows many are thinking about leaving the profession due to a substantial decline in work satisfaction and a significant increase in stress levels brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One Thing: Busy at the border

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Rosa Flores checks in from El Paso, Texas, where migrants are already arriving ahead of the expiration of Title 42 later this week. We explore how the Biden administration is preparing for the policy shift and why the impacts could be felt well beyond the US-Mexico border. Listen for more.

Photos of the week

Angela Cooper and Jamese Nathan embrace outside of the Northside Medical Midtown facility as police officers work the scene of a shooting there on Wednesday, May 3.
Angela Cooper and Jamese Nathan embrace outside of the Northside Medical Midtown facility as police officers work the scene of a shooting there on Wednesday, May 3.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Actor Jeremy Pope wears a long cape with a black-and-white profile of late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 1. Lagerfeld was the focus of this year's Met Gala, fashion's most extravagant night. See the best red-carpet looks.
Actor Jeremy Pope wears a long cape with a black-and-white profile of late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 1. Lagerfeld was the focus of this year's Met Gala, fashion's most extravagant night. See the best red-carpet looks.
Neilson Barnard/MG23/Getty Images
This image, taken from video, shows a flying object exploding near the dome of the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday, May 3. Russia claimed Ukraine launched a drone strike in an attempt to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was not in the building at the time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The extraordinary allegation was met with forceful denials in Kyiv.
This image, taken from video, shows a flying object exploding near the dome of the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday, May 3. Russia claimed Ukraine launched a drone strike in an attempt to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was not in the building at the time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The extraordinary allegation was met with forceful denials in Kyiv.
Ostorozhno Novosti/Handout/Reuters
Evacuees wait at Port Sudan before boarding a Saudi military ship to flee Sudan on Tuesday, May 2. Forces loyal to two rival generals are vying for control of Sudan, and the fierce fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands injured, according to the World Health Organization.
Evacuees wait at Port Sudan before boarding a Saudi military ship to flee Sudan on Tuesday, May 2. Forces loyal to two rival generals are vying for control of Sudan, and the fierce fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands injured, according to the World Health Organization.
Amr Nabil/AP
First responders remove rubble from a residential building after a Russian missile strike in Uman, Ukraine, on Friday, April 28. At least 23 people were killed.
First responders remove rubble from a residential building after a Russian missile strike in Uman, Ukraine, on Friday, April 28. At least 23 people were killed.
Bernat Armangue/AP
A woman poses between rows of tulips at the Abbotsford Tulip Festival in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Wednesday, May 3.
A woman poses between rows of tulips at the Abbotsford Tulip Festival in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Wednesday, May 3.
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press/AP
US President Joe Biden speaks while children dressed as Secret Service agents "guard" the stage in Washington, DC, on Thursday, April 27. It was national Take Your Child to Work Day.
US President Joe Biden speaks while children dressed as Secret Service agents "guard" the stage in Washington, DC, on Thursday, April 27. It was national Take Your Child to Work Day.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula scores a goal on the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin during Game 5 of their NHL playoff series on Thursday, April 27. The Devils won the game and went on to win the series in Game 7.
New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula scores a goal on the New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin during Game 5 of their NHL playoff series on Thursday, April 27. The Devils won the game and went on to win the series in Game 7.
Ed Mulholland/USA Today/Reuters
A mother and child react outside of a school in Belgrade, Serbia, after a mass shooting took place there earlier on Wednesday, May 3. A 13-year-old student at the school opened fire, officials said, killing eight children and a security guard and seriously injuring several other people.
A mother and child react outside of a school in Belgrade, Serbia, after a mass shooting took place there earlier on Wednesday, May 3. A 13-year-old student at the school opened fire, officials said, killing eight children and a security guard and seriously injuring several other people.
Antonio Bronic/Reuters
A driver competes in a drifting competition in Basra, Iraq, on Friday, April 28.
A driver competes in a drifting competition in Basra, Iraq, on Friday, April 28.
Hussein Faleh/AFP/Getty Images
Andrey Rublev returns a ball to Karen Khachanov during their match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, May 2.
Andrey Rublev returns a ball to Karen Khachanov during their match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, May 2.
Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images
Peruvian soldiers raise their country's national flag in Tacna, Peru, near the border with Chile, on Friday, April 28. A migration crisis between Chile and Peru intensified the day before as hundreds of migrants remained stranded, unable to cross into Peru.
Peruvian soldiers raise their country's national flag in Tacna, Peru, near the border with Chile, on Friday, April 28. A migration crisis between Chile and Peru intensified the day before as hundreds of migrants remained stranded, unable to cross into Peru.
Martin Mejia/AP
Riot police react as a tear gas grenade they threw explodes next to them during clashes with anti-government protesters in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, May 2.
Riot police react as a tear gas grenade they threw explodes next to them during clashes with anti-government protesters in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, May 2.
Ben Curtis/AP
Lizzo performs on a table during the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 1.
Lizzo performs on a table during the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 1.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images
Wilson Garcia sheds a tear on Sunday, April 30, as he talks about his wife and son, who were killed in a shooting that also claimed the lives of three other people at a home in Cleveland, Texas, on April 28. The suspected gunman was caught on Tuesday after a dayslong manhunt.
Wilson Garcia sheds a tear on Sunday, April 30, as he talks about his wife and son, who were killed in a shooting that also claimed the lives of three other people at a home in Cleveland, Texas, on April 28. The suspected gunman was caught on Tuesday after a dayslong manhunt.
David J. Phillip/AP
Evacuees are transported aboard a tugboat before boarding a Saudi vessel to leave war-torn Sudan on Sunday, April 30.
Evacuees are transported aboard a tugboat before boarding a Saudi vessel to leave war-torn Sudan on Sunday, April 30.
Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images
A member of the military marches in London on Wednesday, May 3, during a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III.
A member of the military marches in London on Wednesday, May 3, during a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Members of the Writers Guild of America walk the picket line outside Peacock NewFront, the streaming service's event in New York, on Tuesday, May 2. More than 11,000 members of the guild went on strike for the first time since 2007. The strike brought an immediate halt to the production of some television shows.
Members of the Writers Guild of America walk the picket line outside Peacock NewFront, the streaming service's event in New York, on Tuesday, May 2. More than 11,000 members of the guild went on strike for the first time since 2007. The strike brought an immediate halt to the production of some television shows.
Jeenah Moon/The New York Times/Redux
Smoke billows in Paris after a fire was set during May Day demonstrations on Monday, May 1. Clashes erupted in the French capital on the traditional day of union-led marches, and a building caught fire at Place de la Nation as Paris turned into a pitched battle between protesters and riot police.
Smoke billows in Paris after a fire was set during May Day demonstrations on Monday, May 1. Clashes erupted in the French capital on the traditional day of union-led marches, and a building caught fire at Place de la Nation as Paris turned into a pitched battle between protesters and riot police.
Thibault Camus/AP
Tyree Wilson, a defensive lineman from Texas Tech, lifts up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Las Vegas Raiders chose him with the seventh overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.
Tyree Wilson, a defensive lineman from Texas Tech, lifts up NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Las Vegas Raiders chose him with the seventh overall pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.
Jeff Roberson/AP
The cat head that actor Jared Leto wore to the Met Gala is seen at an afterparty at the Mark Hotel in New York on Monday, May 1. Leto arrived at the Met Gala dressed as Choupette, the beloved cat of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The cat head that actor Jared Leto wore to the Met Gala is seen at an afterparty at the Mark Hotel in New York on Monday, May 1. Leto arrived at the Met Gala dressed as Choupette, the beloved cat of the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Rebecca Smeyne/The New York Times/Redux
People in Bogor, Indonesia, fire traditional cannons during a festive event locally known as Kuluwung on Thursday, May 4. The event is held a few days after Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
People in Bogor, Indonesia, fire traditional cannons during a festive event locally known as Kuluwung on Thursday, May 4. The event is held a few days after Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Aditya Aji/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks explode behind the steeple of the St. Paul's Pro-Cathedral in Valletta, Malta, on Sunday, April 30. It was part of the Malta International Fireworks Festival.
Fireworks explode behind the steeple of the St. Paul's Pro-Cathedral in Valletta, Malta, on Sunday, April 30. It was part of the Malta International Fireworks Festival.
Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Singer Ed Sheeran talks to the media in New York on Thursday, May 4, after a jury found that his hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On." Sheeran said he is "obviously very happy with the outcome of the case," adding "it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all."
Singer Ed Sheeran talks to the media in New York on Thursday, May 4, after a jury found that his hit "Thinking Out Loud" did not infringe on the copyright of the classic Marvin Gaye song "Let's Get It On." Sheeran said he is "obviously very happy with the outcome of the case," adding "it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all."
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A vendor salvages items from the burned ruins of the Shada Market in Pétion-Ville, Haiti, on Thursday, May 4. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, according to the Associated Press.
A vendor salvages items from the burned ruins of the Shada Market in Pétion-Ville, Haiti, on Thursday, May 4. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear, according to the Associated Press.
Odelyn Joseph/AP
Steam rises from a horse as it gets a bath at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, May 4. Officials from the racetrack, the home of the famed Kentucky Derby, have described the recent deaths of four horses there as "unacceptable" and "troubling." Four horses have died in separate incidents within a five-day stretch.
Steam rises from a horse as it gets a bath at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, May 4. Officials from the racetrack, the home of the famed Kentucky Derby, have described the recent deaths of four horses there as "unacceptable" and "troubling." Four horses have died in separate incidents within a five-day stretch.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Beekeepers in Rafah, Gaza, lift honeycombs from a beehive on Thursday, April 27, during the honey harvest along Gaza's border with Israel.
Beekeepers in Rafah, Gaza, lift honeycombs from a beehive on Thursday, April 27, during the honey harvest along Gaza's border with Israel.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Police officers are seen in front of the Everton team bus before the Premier League team hosted Newcastle in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, April 27.
Police officers are seen in front of the Everton team bus before the Premier League team hosted Newcastle in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, April 27.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony at the Sándor Palace in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, April 28.
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony at the Sándor Palace in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday, April 28.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images
A person dressed in a Boba Fett costume prepares for a "Star Wars" event in La Paz, Bolivia, on Wednesday, May 3. "Star Wars Day" is celebrated on May 4, a nod to one of the movie's catchphrases: "May the Force be with you."
A person dressed in a Boba Fett costume prepares for a "Star Wars" event in La Paz, Bolivia, on Wednesday, May 3. "Star Wars Day" is celebrated on May 4, a nod to one of the movie's catchphrases: "May the Force be with you."
Claudia Morales/Reuters
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid battles for a loose ball with Boston's Al Horford, right, and Marcus Smart during an NBA playoff game on Wednesday, May 3. Embiid was named the league's Most Valuable Player for his play during the regular season.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid battles for a loose ball with Boston's Al Horford, right, and Marcus Smart during an NBA playoff game on Wednesday, May 3. Embiid was named the league's Most Valuable Player for his play during the regular season.
Charles Krupa/AP
Supporters of President-elect Santiago Peña celebrate at a victory rally in Asunción, Paraguay, on Sunday, April 30.
Supporters of President-elect Santiago Peña celebrate at a victory rally in Asunción, Paraguay, on Sunday, April 30.
Maria Magdalena Arrellaga/The New York Times/Redux
Rapper Doja Cat channels Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 1.
Rapper Doja Cat channels Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 1.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Hot-air balloons fill the sky in Torres, Brazil, during the International Ballooning Festival on Saturday, April 29. See last week in 33 photos.
Hot-air balloons fill the sky in Torres, Brazil, during the International Ballooning Festival on Saturday, April 29. See last week in 33 photos.
Silvio Avila/AFP/Getty Images
The week in 34 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are scheduled to air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET, but the show will be “going hostless” after Drew Barrymore said last week that she is standing in solidarity with striking members of the Writers Guild of America and stepped down as host. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is the latest television event to be affected by the strike. Late-night shows began turning to repeats last week as their writers joined the picket lines.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the show.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” debuts Friday on Apple TV+. The film incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements to recount Fox’s story in his own words — from his rise to stardom in 1980s Hollywood through the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease at age 29.

In theaters

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” arrives on the big screen Friday. The sequel to 2018’s “Book Club” features Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen reprising their roles and centers around an impromptu bachelorette getaway to Italy. Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson are also back for the ride.

If you can make a movie about the origins of Tetris, you can make a movie about the “BlackBerry” — the once ubiquitous accessory of corporate executives. The movie, which opens Friday, chronicles the rise and fall of the device that earned the nickname “CrackBerry” and the company that brought it to market in the late 1990s.

Music

Beyoncé kicks off her “Renaissance World Tour” in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, and the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The 147th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — the second-oldest continuous sporting event in the US after the Kentucky Derby — begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Best in Show will be awarded Tuesday night.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 45% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off…

‘Sundown’

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot passed away last week at the age of 84, and if you grew up listening to AM radio in your family’s station wagon, you’ll remember this song. (Click here to view)

