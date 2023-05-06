CNN —

A 16-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed in an altercation while attending an after-prom party in Houston early Saturday, according to police.

Police were dispatched to a home after a shooting around 1:30 a.m Saturday, according to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Responding officers found 16-year old Isacc Zetino, who had been “struck by gunfire,” according to the release. Zetino was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Zetino was not a resident of the home and was there to attend an after-prom party. They found that Zetino and another “juvenile male” had been involved in a disturbance with the father of a girl who was also attending the party. During that altercation, “both parties produced handguns and fired at each other,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found the father who had exchanged gunfire with the teens, according to the release. Police have not named the man. He provided them with a statement that said, in part, “that he had acted in self-defense when shooting,” according to the sheriff’s office. The release adds that his statement was corroborated by evidence at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the release. The case is still under investigation.