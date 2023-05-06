Forseth's 2023 Scratchers win makes her the third winner of the ticket in California this year, according to the California Lottery.
Forseth's 2023 Scratchers win makes her the third winner of the ticket in California this year, according to the California Lottery.
A once homeless California woman went to a Walmart Supercenter for an oil change. With the scratch of a lottery ticket worth millions, her luck – and life – changed, too.

Lucia Forseth won $5 million in a Scratchers game after buying a ticket at the store in Pittsburg, about 40 miles east of San Francisco, the California Lottery announced Wednesday.

Forseth said she closed her eyes and picked a ticket. She opened them to find she’d become an instant millionaire. “You never think you have a chance to win it,” Forseth said in a press release from the California Lottery. “It is just random.”

At first, Forseth thought she’d only won another ticket, “But I checked, and it said I won $5 million!” she said.

Her 2023 Scratchers win makes her the third winner of the ticket in California this year. There are two $5 million tickets still out there. The odds of winning the game are 1 in 3,088,854, according to the California Lottery.

It’s a Cinderella story for Forseth, who in 2017 had no place to live.

“Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” she said.

Forseth said she plans to get married this year and earn her associate degree.

“Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike,” said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker.