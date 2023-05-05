CNN —

Former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty Friday to bringing a loaded handgun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year, according to his attorney.

Cawthorn, whose trial was set to start today, entered a guilty plea for the third-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, according to his attorney Missy Owen.

The former Republican congressman was fined $250, without probation, and his firearm will be returned, according to the attorney.

“Mr. Cawthorn accepted responsibility for this mistake. Law enreforcement noted his cooperative attitude at every step. He chose to resolve this case in a manner that would ensure his uninterrupted right to possess a firearm. He remains staunchly committed to responsible gun ownership,” Owen added.