CNN —

Chris Pratt has upset some on the internet by showing off his toe.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” star recently posted a picture of one of his toes, writing it was his “Met Gala look.”

The close-up of his toenail, which looks a bit worn, caused his own wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to comment, “LITERALLY called 911 @footnanny and have temporarily muted this account for the sake of my well being.”

Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver wrote, “What is this?”

Director James Gunn commented, “Lil Nas X wore it better.”

One person offered some advice, writing, “It’s not too late to delete this.”

“Chris Pratt’s toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can’t unsee it,” another person wrote.

Playing off his role in “Guardians,” one commenter suggested the Marvel group help.

“You want a toe, I can get you a toe,” they quipped. “You need the guardians of Podiatry.”