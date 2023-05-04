CNN —

Jurors have reached verdicts in the seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the Proud Boys accused of conspiring to forcibly prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.

Jurors have deliberated over seven days.

Defendants Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Enrique Tarrio and Dominic Pezzola face a range of charges, including three separate conspiracy charges, obstructing the Electoral College vote and tampering with evidence.

