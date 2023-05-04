CNN —

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said he wore a microphone during his team’s Italian Serie A game against Monza on Wednesday in order to “protect” himself.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Mourinho said: “I am not stupid, you know. I went to the game with a microphone. I recorded the match – from the moment I left the locker room to the moment I returned. I protected myself.”

The 60-year-old manager has been sent off three times in Serie A this season – most recently in February during a defeat against Cremonese.

Mourinho chastised match referee Daniele Chiffi after the game, describing the official as “the worst I have ever seen in my 20-year career” to Roma’s in-house media team, as well as telling DAZN that Chiffi is “technically horrible” and “not empathetic from a human point of view.”

The Portuguese manager also suggested to Roma’s media team that other clubs influence which referees officiate their games.

“I have to say that as a club, we don’t have the power that other clubs do – to say and demand: ‘This referee – I don’t want him,’” he said.

“There are other clubs that do that, and we know clearly they do that because there are referees that never officiate these teams.”

CNN has reached out to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for comment on Mourinho’s actions and allegations.

Roma’s draw with Monza leaves the team in seventh place in the league table, outside the qualification places for next season’s European competitions.

Roma’s next fixture is on Saturday against Inter Milan, which currently sit fourth in the Serie A table.