CNN —

Maria Menounos has revealed she is recovering a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The former “E! News” correspondent says she first began feeling off last summer. In January, she was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer after an MRI revealed a mass. She underwent surgery, removing part of her pancreas and all of her spleen, and is now cancer free, Menounos told “Today.”

She stressed the importance of early detection.

Menounos explained she was originally diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, but was experiencing abdominal pain. She was at a party when a friend suggested she get a full-body MRI, which is what revealed the mass on her pancreas.

A biopsy confirmed it was a cancerous and she underwent surgery right away. Fortunately, Menounos said, she does not have to undergo chemotherapy.

It’s not her first brush with a health scare. She underwent surgery for a brain tumor in 2017.

Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are expecting a daughter via surrogate.