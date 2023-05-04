Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

May 5, 2023

Today CNN 10 reports on why Russia is blaming Ukraine and the US for an alleged drone attack that struck the Kremlin. Then CNN 10 heads to London where we’ll give you a preview of King Charles III’s coronation and examine how the new British monarch is facing a totally different Britain than in prior decades. And before you go, CNN 10 shows you how a cockroach stole the show at the annual Met Gala in New York. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What’s the name of the Chinese panda that has been under heavy scrutiny between the US and Chinese relations?

2. Six Flags Magic Mountain in California has the most roller coasters in any theme park in the world. How many do they have?

3. France continues to protest about the retirement age being increased. What age did the French government increase it to?

4. What major event is happening this weekend in London that we haven’t seen in seven decades?

5. Featured in Wednesday’s episode, which European country is currently seeing a historic drought?

6. Key West, Florida is seeing a record-breaking amount of this washing ashore onto its beaches.

7. What’s the name of New Zealand’s iconic bird?

8. Who’s the pioneer of AI who recently quit Google and gave a warning about that technology he helped developed?

9. Which group of people went on strike this week demanding better pay from movie and network studios?

10. What is the name of the Russian government complex that was the recent site of an alleged drone attack?

