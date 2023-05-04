Ottawa CNN —

Canada summoned China’s ambassador on Wednesday to respond to allegations of political interference and intimidation.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly disclosed the news during a heated exchange in Ottawa with opposition lawmaker Michael Chong, now at the center of the accusations against China.

Chong was allegedly targeted for harassment by Beijing, and has fiercely criticized the slow response of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Joly also told members of parliament during a foreign affairs committee session that Canada is considering taking retaliatory action against China and that “all options are on the table” – including diplomatic expulsions.

However, she admitted Canada’s government was carefully weighing the possibility of retaliation by China, which denies interfering in Canadian political affairs.

“Of course China and the PRC (People’s Republic of China) will take action (against) these interests including economic interest, consumer interest and also diplomatic interest, will be affected and therefore–but it’s about also the interests of the country so as we are assessing the interest and I know that we are under pressure to go fast we need to make sure as well that we protect our democracy,” said Joly.

As first reported by the Globe and Mail newspaper, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) found that Chong and his relatives in China were targeted for harassment by an accredited Chinese diplomat in the country. CSIS also said that Beijing had tried to sway the outcome of Canada’s federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

China’s embassy in Ottawa did not release a statement and did not respond to a request for comment. CNN asked China’s foreign ministry about the allegations, specifically the accusations made by CSIS about political interference and attempts at intimidation made by a Chinese diplomat.

“China always opposes any country’s interference in other countries internal affairs. We have never had and have no interest in interfering in Canada’s internal affairs. At the same time, China firmly upholds its own sovereignty, security, and development interests and firmly opposes any act that interferes with China’s internal affairs and harms China’s interests,” said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a foreign affairs ministry briefing Wednesday.