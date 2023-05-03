NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 02: Howard Stern arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 10 Red Carpet Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32 - Source: CNN
Food and Drink 16 videos
NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 02: Howard Stern arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 10 Red Carpet Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Anheuser-Busch will report earnings Thursday, marking the first time it will face Wall Street analysts’ questions since its Bud Light brand erupted in controversy.

Sales of Bud Light have tumbled over the past month after the company delivered a custom can to Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman with a large Instagram following. The video went viral, with some supporting Mulvaney and the company, and others responding with anti-trans reactions and calls for a Bud Light boycott. A-B’s vague statement calling for unity similarly alienated trans advocates.

For the week ending on April 22, sales of the beer at retailers fell 21.4%, according to NIQ data given to Bump Williams Consulting. The week prior, Bud Light revenue was down 17%, even as sales of rivals Miller Lite and Coors Light increased. That prompted Beer Business Daily to write in a Monday note to subscribers that it has “never seen such a dramatic shift in national share in such a short period of time.”

But don’t expect the sales freefall to be reflected in the beer maker’s bottom line Thursday. Mulvaney published her post on April 1 — a day after A-B’s first quarter ended. It is possible, however, that senior executives might make their first substantial public comments about the incident and answer questions from analysts during the earnings call.

01 Bud Light beer bottles RESTRICTED
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Bud Light wanted to market to all. Instead, it's alienating everyone

“Company leadership has to address sales and the biggest impact they’ve likely seen has come from recent chain retail declines in Bud Light,” Bryan Roth, an analyst for Feel Goods Company and editor of the alcohol beverage newsletter, Sightlines+, told CNN.

A-B has been generally quiet since the backlash, with just one short comment posted to Twitter on April 14 from A-B CEO Brendan Whitworth that did not directly mention the controversy. Roth said that he expects “some kind of general reference to what’s happened to the brand, but not likely addressing the controversy head on” when the company speaks with Wall Street analysts Thursday.

Bud Light sales have been declining for years, but this situation has “snowballed” and made its troubles even more pronounced, Roth said.

“Now the company has alienated some conservatives while losing an opportunity to stand by Mulvaney and show a new generation of consumers how it cares about the people younger generations admire,” Roth said. “The future for Bud Light was already less bright before this controversy and is dimmer now.”

Perhaps more troubling for A-B is that the Bud Light sales declines are having a halo effect on its other brands, indicating that drinkers are shunning the whole brand. Sales of Natural Light, Busch Light and Michelob Ultra, which growing prior to March 30, were also down for the week of April 22, according to NIQ data given to Bump Williams Consulting.

Williams told CNN that he doesn’t think A-B has “any choice in terms of commenting on the sate of their sales” and he’s concerned about how long it takes for Bud Light to recover from this “if at all.”

“My fear is that this is no longer just a Bud Light issue, it’s an entire Anheuser-Busch portfolio issue,” he said.