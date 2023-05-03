CNN —

A teacher and a security guard were killed when a boy allegedly opened fire in an elementary school in the Serbian capital Belgrade, the country’s government-owned news agency reported Wednesday.

At least five children were also wounded in the shooting, CNN affiliate N1 reported.

A seventh-grade student – typically aged 12 or 13 – was arrested.

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement on Facebook that it was informed at 8.40 a.m. local time (2.40 a.m. ET) that a school shooting had occurred at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, an upscale area of the Serbian capital.

“All available police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they immediately went onto the school grounds and apprehended a minor, a seventh-grader who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father’s gun at students and the school security guard.”

“The wounded are being administered medical care, while the police work to establish the facts and circumstances that led to this incident,” the ministry statement says.

This is a developing story. It will be updated…