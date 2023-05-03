Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 4, 2023

Today CNN 10 heads to California where movie and television writers are going on strike for the first time in more than 15 years. This halt in studio production could delay the start of new seasons of your favorite shows later this year. Then CNN 10 reports on how the “Godfather of AI” is warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence and how it could pose a threat to society. And before you go, CNN 10 has a one-on-one interview with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

