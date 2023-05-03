New York CNN —

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled be deposed May 26 and 27 in two civil cases related to the bank’s former client, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a source familiar with the cases.

A complaint filed last month in New York alleged that JPMorgan Chase executives were aware of numerous sex abuse and trafficking allegations against Epstein several years before the financial institution cut ties.

The complaint was part of a lawsuit against the bank filed by the attorney general for the US Virgin Islands (USVI). It added an additional count alleging that JPMorgan obstructed federal law enforcement and prosecuting agencies that were pursuing Epstein.

