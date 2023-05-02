These adorable sand cats could be under threat

By Nell Lewis, CNN

Updated 4:13 AM ET, Tue May 2, 2023

In 2017, sand kittens were photographed in the wild for the first time. The images of the adorable fluffballs went viral, as few people had seen them before, and not even scientists knew much about the species.
Dr. Grégory Breton, managing director of Panthera France, the global wild cat conservation organization, took the photographs after spotting the trio hiding in a shrub in the Moroccan desert, with their mother nearby.
Breton is co-author of a four-year-long study on sand cats that was published in the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014019632200204X&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Journal of Arid Environments&lt;/a&gt; in March, which focuses on an area of desert in southern Morocco, where temperatures can soar up to 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It reveals new information on how the wild cats survive in harsh desert environments across their range.
The team captured and fitted 22 sand cats with VHF radio collars, and observed their movements between 2015 and 2019, to discover information about their ranges and nomadic lifestyle.
Using radio collars was essential as sand cats are notoriously hard to track. They are predominantly nocturnal and their sandy coat camouflages them in the desert environment.
The lesser jerboa is an important part of the sand cat&#39;s diet. The cats are carnivores and mainly hunt during the night.
