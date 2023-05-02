CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
CNN takes over a 14-year-old's TikTok account. 17 minutes in, this is what we saw
07:18 - Source: CNN Business
Latest in tech 16 videos
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
CNN takes over a 14-year-old's TikTok account. 17 minutes in, this is what we saw
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
aoc twitter hearing
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
deepfake newscasters wang pkg
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People wait in line at the April 2022 grand opening of the Bored & Hungry pop-up burger restaurant in Long Beach, California, which used Bored Ape images.
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tiny Robot orig jc
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Argo boating app 2
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap 012623 Clip 1 16x9 nb
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 2 16x9
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
corvette eray thumb
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump Facebook Employees Debate 02
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
19 TikTok STOCK
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quirky CES Products Split
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

TikTok is about to lose a key safety executive as the app faces growing pressure from lawmakers and threats of a ban in the United States.

TikTok’s Head of US Data Security Trust and Safety Eric Han is set to leave the company next week. His departure was confirmed to CNN by TikTok spokesperson Maureen Shanahan. The news was first reported Tuesday by The Verge.

In the role, which he has held since 2019, Han led policy decisions such as those aimed at reducing the spread of dangerous challenges and cracking down on paid political posts by influencers. The position will be temporarily filled by Andy Bonillo, TikTok’s interim general manager of US data security, until a permanent replacement is found, Shanahan said.

With the move, TikTok will lose a key safety leader at a difficult moment for the platform. US lawmakers in recent months have ramped up calls for a nationwide ban of the app over concerns that its parent company ByteDance’s connections to China could pose a national security risk to the United States.

TikTok confirmed in March that federal officials have demanded that the app’s Chinese owners sell their stake in the social media platform, or risk facing a US ban of the app. And last month, Montana lawmakers approved legislation to ban TikTok on personal devices, which would make it the first state to do so, assuming the bill is signed by the state’s governor.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress in March and attempted to reassure lawmakers about the safety of the app and the security of US users’ data.

TikTok did not respond to a question about the reason for Han’s departure.