CNN —

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham’s men’s and women’s teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.

The Hollywood co-owners joined the teams for their open-top bus parade through the streets of the city Tuesday.

The pair waved at supporters from one of the three buses filled with players and staff members which rolled passed thousands of adoring fans.

Both Reynolds and McElhenney were at the famous Racecourse Ground to watch the men’s team secure promotion from the National League, English soccer’s fifth tier, with victory against Boreham Wood on April 23.

They have since reaffirmed their dedication to helping the team climb up English soccer’s pyramid.

The parade is also celebrating the women’s team which won promotion to the Adran Premier division this season.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Wrexham Tuesday. Carl Recine/Reuters

Three buses carrying staff and players from the men's and women's teams drove slowly through the town. Carl Recine/Reuters

“This town,” the club tweeted earlier Tuesday, alongside a video of fans cheering as the buses started the parade.

When Reynolds and McElhenney took ownership of the club in February 2021, few could have imagined the impact the pair would make.

Tuesday appeared to be yet another chapter in the fairytale story.