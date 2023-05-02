Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 3, 2023

Today CNN 10 heads to Spain where a record-breaking heat wave is devastating crops and water supplies. Then CNN 10 takes you to Key West, Florida where a large amount of smelly seaweed is washing ashore onto popular beaches. And before you go, CNN 10 heads to New Zealand where the country is ramping up efforts to save kiwis, its iconic national bird. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

