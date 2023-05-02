LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
New York CNN  — 

Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores. It is the second major US home goods retailer to go bust in recent days.

The retailer announced on Facebook and its website that it has started a going-out-of-business sale with 30% off discounts on its products sold at its roughly 200 remaining stores. Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.

It’s a somber ending for the 49-year-old retailer after it filed for its second bankruptcy in three years. Tuesday Morning said in February 2023 that it was restructuring because of its “exceedingly burdensome debt.” Its first bankruptcy happened in May 2020, during the peak of the pandemic because of prolonged store closures that caused an “insurmountable financial hurdle.”

People enter a Bed Bath & Beyond retail store in New York, NY, September 4, 2022. The home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close 150 stores and cut 20% of its labor force due to weak sales and high inventory supplies.
Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Bed Bath & Beyond, Toys 'R' Us and RadioShack all shut down for the same reason

Tuesday Morning currently has 200 locations in 25 states — a sharp decline from the 700 it had around three years ago. Notably, it doesn’t sell products online.

Consumer spending has slowed down in the face of inflation, and interest rates have increased, making it costlier for companies to borrow. It joins a growing number of financially distressed retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year.

Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of all its stores too.