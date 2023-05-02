Sudanese Army soldiers rest near a tank at a checkpoint in Khartoum on April 30, 2023, as clashes continue in war-torn Sudan. - Heavy fighting again rocked Sudan's capital on April 30, as tens of thousands have fled the bloody turmoil and a former prime minister warned of the "nightmare" risk of a descent into full-scale civil war. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Horn of Africa EU Envoy: Sudan descending into 'civil war'
08:29 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – the two warring factions in Sudan – have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, the foreign ministry of South Sudan said in a statement Tuesday.

The two sides also said they would send representatives for peace talks “to be held at an agreed venue of their choice,” it added. The SAF or RSF have both yet to comment on the report on their official channels.

Previous ceasefires have failed to stop the fighting between the rival factions in various parts of the country. Failed negotiations between the head of the Sudanese army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo broke out into intense clashes between both sides in mid-April, sparking a mass exodus of refugees from the conflict-ridden country and leading to the deaths of at least 528 people.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.