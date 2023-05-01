CNN —

Seven bodies, including two that police believe belong to two missing teenage girls, have been found at a home in Henryetta, Oklahoma, according to local officials.

Earlier Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an endangered/missing advisory for the two girls, 14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer, as well as Jesse L. McFadden, 39, a registered sex offender.

The two teens were last seen early Monday morning in Henryetta, a city about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, and they could have been traveling with McFadden, the advisory said.

When asked if authorities are no longer looking for the missing girls and McFadden, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said, “We believe that we have found the persons, we just are waiting for confirmation.”

Rice added that the families of the girls have been notified.

The seven bodies were at a residence where McFadden lived, Rice told the Tulsa World newspaper. It is the same address listed for McFadden in the Oklahoma Sex Offender registry.

Located in central Oklahoma, Henryetta had a population of 5,640 at the 2020 US census.