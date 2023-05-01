CNN —

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Monday that he will not seek a fourth term in 2024, saying in a statement that “I’m ready to pass the torch.”

Inslee, who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, didn’t give any indication of his plans once he leaves office, saying only that “now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that.”

Inslee’s decision creates an open gubernatorial race in a state that has been reliably Democratic in recent cycles, though Republicans have fielded competitive candidates in statewide races there.