President Biden's son Hunter arriving at the Independence County Circuit Court in Batesville, Arkansas for a hearing on a paternity case.
CNN
Batesville, Arkansas CNN  — 

An Arkansas judge on Monday ordered President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, to answer written questions about his investments, his art sales and other financial transactions as part of a paternity-related case.

Hunter Biden also will sit for a deposition in mid-June, where he’ll have to answer questions under oath, the judge said at a hearing Monday.

A trial is a slated for July to determine if his child support payments will be adjusted.

Hunter Biden has paid $750,000 so far to Lunden Roberts, the mother of one of his children, his lawyer said.

