CNN —

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a CNN presidential town hall next week in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday.

The event, hosted by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins and airing at 9 p.m. ET on May 10, will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Trump is the present front-runner in the Republican field but has been indicted in Manhattan in a case involving hush money payments, made during the 2016 campaign, to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with Trump, which he denies. He also is being sued by former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s and subsequently defamed her after she went public. Trump has also denied Carroll’s allegations.

The town hall will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available On Demand beginning Thursday, May 11 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

This story is breaking and will be updated.