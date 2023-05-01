PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after putting in to win The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on the 18th green on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Spain's Jon Rahm feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Masters
Spain's Jon Rahm feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Masters
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
1-on-1 with newly minted PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick
1-on-1 with newly minted PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
TikTok superstar Snappy Gilmore talks CNN through his signature one-handed swing
Golf Digest to launch amateur tournament
Golf Digest to launch amateur tournament
Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship
Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship
CNN sits down with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick
CNN sits down with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick
ratchanon Chantananuwat video card 1
Meet 15-year-old golfing record breaker Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat
Patrick Mahomes on the latest edition of 'The Match'
Patrick Mahomes on the latest edition of 'The Match'
Justin Thomas reflects on his PGA Championship victory
Justin Thomas reflects on his PGA Championship victory
mykhailo golod golfer tease
Golf community rallies together to help teenage Ukrainian golfer escape country to US
British Open champion Georgia Hall hungry for more major glory
British Open champion Georgia Hall hungry for more major glory
Long drive specialist Carlota Ciganda targeting 'dream' first major
Long drive specialist Carlota Ciganda targeting 'dream' first major
Steph Kyriacou: Rookie of the year set to take her game to the next level
Steph Kyriacou: Rookie of the year set to take her game to the next level
Harold Varner III holes incredible 92-foot eagle putt to win Saudi International
Harold Varner III holes incredible 92-foot eagle putt to win Saudi International
Tony Finau's quest for his debut major
Tony Finau's quest for his debut major
CNN  — 

It’s been quite the year for Jon Rahm – and he’s got the prize money to prove it.

A runner-up finish at the Mexico Open on Sunday took the Spaniard’s PGA Tour season earnings to $14,462,840, setting a new Tour record for money earned in a single season.

Denied a defense of his title by Tony Finau, Masters champion Rahm took home $839,300 at Vidanta Vallarta to eclipse the previous record set by Scottie Scheffler last season. The American also won at Augusta en route to banking $14,046,910 across 25 events last year.

Rahm has blown past Scheffler’s sum in just 12 outings, boosted by imperious form and increased prize money at the PGA Tour’s select “designated events.” Three of the world No. 1’s four wins have come at designated events: his victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational and The Masters totaling $9 million in winner’s earnings.

Rahm celebrates triumph at The Masters.
And there is ample time for Rahm to stretch the record even further.

There are nine designated events – including three majors – left to play before the season wraps up with the Tour Championship in Atlanta in late August.

However, Rahm and Scheffler will miss their first elevated event of the season on Thursday, with both absent from the field for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

Golfers are permitted to skip one designated event per season but will see money deducted from their Player Impact Performance (PIP) earnings for subsequent absences. Rory McIlroy is set to lose $3 million (25%) of his PIP pay after withdrawing from the RBC Heritage last month, having already missed the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, according to Reuters.

With $49,486,883 in total earnings since joining the PGA Tour in 2016, Rahm looks set to pass the $50 million mark imminently upon his return.

Rahm narrowly missed out on defending his title at the Mexico Open.
Under construction

Rahm finished three shots adrift of a $1.386 million payout and a fifth victory of the season as Finau took his revenge at the Mexico Open.

The American had finished joint-second, one shot shy, of Rahm at last year’s event, but improved his total by eight shots to end on 24-under and clinch his sixth PGA Tour title.

Finau began the final round with a two-shot advantage over Rahm and shot five birdies to card a five-under 66.

A bogey at the penultimate hole derailed any hope of the Spaniard retaining his title, a prospect that had been on the cards after he shot a course record 10-under 61 on Saturday, equaling his lowest ever PGA Tour round.

Finau poses with the Mexico Open trophy.
Given his form, Rahm looks well-placed to add to his two majors and 11 PGA Tour titles this year, but the 28-year-old is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. Narrowly missing out on victory reminded Rahm of a quote from golfing great Arnold Palmer: “The path to success is always under construction.”

“It’s a great reminder that what you’ve done means absolutely nothing, you still have to go out there and do it,” Rahm told reporters.

“Obviously, I wanted to win, but it’s a reminder that everybody out here is a great player and Tony came out with a two-shot lead and played fantastic golf. I feel like, had I been able to pressure him a little more, we would have seen more birdies from Tony.

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2023 Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods undergoes 'successful' surgery following Masters withdrawal

“It’s like I said, a great reminder of what I still need to do to be able to keep winning tournaments, and if you ask me, that’s almost a blessing in life, to know that the work is not really done.

“It’s never done, the search is ever ongoing.”