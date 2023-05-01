‘Love is everything’: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

By Jack Guy, CNN
Published 9:22 AM EDT, Mon May 1, 2023
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary with this photo posted on Wilson's social media accounts.
From Rita Wilson/Instagram
— 

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have celebrated 35 years of marriage with a heartfelt post on social media.

“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” Wilson wrote in a post on Twitter and Instagram.

Hollywood actor Hanks and actor, singer and film producer Wilson have two children, Chet and Truman Hanks.

In 2015, Hanks revealed that he had felt an instant spark with Wilson when he was asked to explain the longevity of their relationship.

“I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons,” said Hanks, an Oscar-winning actor best known for appearing in the 1994 smash hit “Forrest Gump,” 1998 war movie “Saving Private Ryan” and 2002’s “Catch Me If You Can.”

ENNF9H Forrest Gump, USA 1994, Regie: Robert Zemeckis, Darsteller: Tom Hanks
Alamy

Tom Hanks admits doubts over 'Forrest Gump' bus bench scenes

Hanks and Wilson both appeared in 1993 romantic comedy “Sleepless in Seattle,” while Wilson went on to produce a number of movies, including “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” in 2002. She later embarked on a musical career, releasing her debut solo album “AM/FM” in 2012.

The pair survived a run in with coronavirus early in the pandemic, announcing that they had been infected in March 2020 in Australia.

They documented their quarantine experience, and Hanks became an outspoken advocate for the use of masks to prevent the spread of infection.

The couple became Greek citizens in July 2020, receiving brand new passports.

Wilson, who is part Greek, and Hanks, a Greek Orthodox convert, have often been spotted spending their vacations in Greece, where they also own property on the island of Antiparos.

Tom Hanks poses for a portrait in 2013.
Jamie Simonds/BAFTA/Camera Press/Redux
Hanks was born in Concord, California, in 1956.
Family Photo
One of Hanks' first major roles came in the television sitcom "Bosom Buddies." The show, which also starred Peter Scolari, ran for two seasons from 1980-1982.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, married in 1988. It was Hanks' second marriage.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Hanks starred in several movies in the mid-1980s, but his breakthrough role came in the 1988 comedy "Big." Hanks was nominated for an Academy Award.
Twentieth Century Fox
Hanks performs his monologue while hosting an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 1990. He has hosted the show nine times during his career.
Alan Singer/NBC/Getty Images
Hanks is joined by his wife, Rita, as he receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images
Hanks won an Academy Award for his role as an AIDS-stricken lawyer in 1993's "Philadelphia."
TriStar Pictures/Everett Collection
Hanks holds his Oscar at the 1994 Academy Awards.
Steven D Starr/Corbis/Getty Images
Hanks stars as the lead character in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump." That role earned Hanks his second Oscar in as many years.
Jerry Watson/Camera Press/Redux
Hanks is honored by Harvard University students as the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year in 1995.
Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Hanks received an Oscar nomination for his role in the World War II epic "Saving Private Ryan" in 1998.
Amblin Entertainment
Hanks stars with Meg Ryan in the 1994 romantic comedy "You've Got Mail." The two starred in several movies together.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Hanks and Tim Allen pose with their "Toy Story" characters in 1999. The animated franchise has been wildly successful, with three sequels since the first film in 1995.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage/Getty Images
Hanks got more critical acclaim for his role in 2000's "Cast Away."
Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett Collection
Hanks, his wife and two of his children attend a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in 2004. Hanks also has a son and a daughter from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.
Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hanks reads a historical text at the "We Are One" concert, which was one of President Barack Obama's inauguration celebrations in 2009.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Hanks throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a pro baseball game in Tokyo in 2009.
Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images
Hanks looks at his caricature after it was unveiled at Sardi's restaurant in New York in 2013.
Walter McBride/Corbis/Getty Images
Hanks and his wife attend the European premiere of "Captain Phillips" in 2013.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Hanks was jogging through New York's Central Park in September 2016 when he saw a couple taking wedding photos. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/09/27/entertainment/tom-hanks-wedding-crasher/index.html" target="_blank">He stopped to wish them well.</a>
Meg Miller Photography
Hanks hams it up with late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert in October 2016.
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Images
Hanks receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in November 2016. "From a Philadelphia courtroom, to Normandy's beachheads, to the dark side of the moon, he has introduced us to America's unassuming heroes," President Obama said at the ceremony.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Hanks played pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger in the 2016 film "Sully." Sullenberger was the pilot who successfully landed a passenger plane in the Hudson River in 2009.
Warner Bros/Everett Collection
Hanks plays journalist Bill Bradlee in 2017's "The Post."
Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox
Hanks attends the People's Choice Awards in 2017.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
Hanks poses with his "Toy Story" character Woody at the premiere of "Toy Story 4" in June 2019.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Hanks' latest role was Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." He has received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor.
Lacey Terell/TriStar Pictures/Everett Collection
Hanks and Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday, February 9, in Hollywood.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
