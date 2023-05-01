CNN —

Seth Meyers will stand in solidarity with Hollywood writers.

Ahead of a potential strike by members of the Writers Guild of America, Meyers talked about it during the “Corrections” segment on his “Late Night with Seth Meyers” show on Friday.

“I’m good at one thing, which is writing, and I love writing so much,” Meyers told viewers.

“I am deeply proud of the fact that I get to be a professional writer,” he continued. “I bring this up because, as of Monday at midnight, there might be a writers’ strike. And if a writers’ strike happens, that would shut down production on a great many shows.”

Meyers recalled a previous strike by the WGA, which lasted 100 days over 2007 - 2008, during his time on “Saturday Night Live”

“It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows,” he said. “And it would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially considering we’re on the heels of that awful pandemic that affected obviously not just show business, but all of us.

Last month, members of the guild voted 98% in favor of going on strike if no new deal is reached before their current contract expires at 11:59 pm PDT Monday.

They are seeking better wages and data transparency as studios and streamers say they are feeling the pinch from the economy.

Other topical comedy shows with teams of writers like “Late Night” are expected to be among the first programs where the impact of a strike will be quickly noticeable to viewers.

During the 2007-2008 strike, most late-night shows aired reruns.

Meyers told his audience that if they don’t see him in the coming days, it will be due to the strike. He added he was “incredibly hopeful that they can come to an agreement.”

“I also feel very strongly that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable,” he said. “And, as a proud member of the Guild, I’m very grateful that there is an organization that looks out for the best interests of writers.”