Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 2, 2023

Today CNN 10 heads overseas to France where protests continue over the government’s decision to officially raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Then CNN 10 takes you to London where the coronation of King Charles III is less than a week away. We’ll explain how there will be some notable differences compared to the 1953 coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. And before you go, CNN 10 heads to North Carolina where a sleepy anteater is going viral. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10