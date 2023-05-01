nightcap 031623 16x9
Has hypocrisy in Silicon Valley been exposed? And are password managers really safe?
14:19 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
nightcap 031623 16x9
Has hypocrisy in Silicon Valley been exposed? And are password managers really safe?
14:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
New York CNN  — 

First Republic, which entered a death spiral six weeks ago and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation early Monday and taken over byJPMorgan Chase, is the third US lender to fail in two months — and the reason has a lot to do with its well-heeled client base.

The banking turmoil that started with Silicon Valley Bank in March set off a panic among depositors and investors, who fled regional bank stocks that had real and perceived similarities to SVB.

First Republic, only slightly larger than SVB and catering to a similarly wealthy coastal clientele, immediately had a target on its back.

What happened?

Both Bay Area-headquartered lenders catered to elite customers — businesses and individuals — who carried large cash balances. In both cases, the banks had an outsized proportion of deposits over the $250,000 covered by the FDIC.

“These depositors are particularly trigger-prone,” Patricia McCoy, a law professor at Boston College, told CNN last month. “They’re sophisticated, they know they have other options, and they have mechanisms in place to move money quickly.”

That particularly volatile base of depositors presents a risk for investors.

And indeed, when First Republic released its first-quarter earnings on Monday — accompanied by an unnervingly short investor call in which leaders took no questions from investors or media — the bank revealed that it lost more than 40% of its deposits, or roughly $100 billion. The news sent its stock to a new low.

Big banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have diversified their depositor bases to include more of what McCoy calls “sticky deposits.” In other words, regular folks who have less than $250,000 in the bank and won’t be as quick to flee.

About two-thirds of First Republic’s deposits were uninsured. That’s far less than the 94% uninsured that Silicon Valley Bank had, but First Republic also had an unusually large 111% loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of last year, according to S&P Global — meaning it has loaned out more money than it has in deposits.