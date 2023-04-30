Suspect in Cleveland, Texas, mass shooting, Francisco Oropeza.
Start your week smart: Texas shooting, White House dinner, First Republic Bank

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:54 AM EDT, Sun April 30, 2023
CNN  — 

If you missed your chance last week to use up your stack of expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons after the store went bankrupt, all hope is not lost! Two of its competitors are now accepting them — though some restrictions apply.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The FBI is helping in the manhunt for a gunman accused of shooting and killing five people — including a child — at a Cleveland, Texas, home after neighbors asked him to stop firing his rifle outdoors, officials said. Investigators initially began tracking Francisco Oropeza using his cell phone, but say the trail went cold.

• President Biden joked about a range of topics at the White House Correspondents’ dinner but struck a serious tone as he called for the release of wrongfully detained Americans abroad. Biden also convened 150 of his biggest donors this weekend as he starts raising a war chest to take on Republicans in his 2024 reelection fight.

• First Republic Bank is still an independent bank. The question is how much longer that will continue to be true. Big banks are reportedly preparing to acquire the troubled lender if regulators seize it.

• Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan — and thousands of local families have fled the capital Khartoum — as clashes between two rival military factions vying for control of the country continued despite a supposed truce.

• From statehouses to the presidential campaign trail, Republicans are escalating their political attacks on transgender people — a reflection of what they see as a cultural fight their base is eager to wage.

The week ahead

Monday

It’s May Day, also referred to as International Workers Day in many countries. While the origins of May Day have been linked to pagan celebrations or Roman festivals, the date has been associated with workers since the 1880s, when labor movements around the world were fighting for fair work accommodations like eight-hour workdays and unions.

The annual Met Gala — known as fashion’s big night out — is set to take place in New York City. The theme of this year’s fundraiser is a celebration of the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld, the influential German designer who died in 2019 at age 85. The Met Gala is one of Manhattan’s favorite spectator sports, with celebrities walking the red carpet dressed in outfits that veer from elegant to outlandish and everything in between. 

May 1 also marks the beginning of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.

Tuesday

The man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco will be arraigned on a murder charge and intends to plead not guilty, his attorney said. Lee was stabbed to death in the Rincon Hill neighborhood in the predawn hours of April 4. Authorities have said the suspect and Lee knew each other and were in a vehicle shortly before the attack.

Wednesday

Federal Reserve policymakers will conclude a two-day meeting on interest rates, and based on recent economic reports, another rate hike is likely on the table. The Fed has been striving for months to cool the economy, which has remained strong despite nine straight rate hikes.

Thursday

Happy Star Wars Day! On the fourth day of May, fans of the iconic movie franchise celebrate this play on the famous line, “May the force be with you.” And remember, one must not try to celebrate Star Wars Day. “Do, or do not. There is no try.”

Friday

The first Friday in May brings with it the monthly employment report for April. The previous reading by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed signs the labor market is cooling off amid the Fed’s yearlong rate-hiking campaign to chill inflation. Friday’s report may show if that effort is paying off.

Saturday

England’s King Charles III will be officially crowned in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony. Thousands will gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to take in a glorious display of British pageantry. The ceremony itself is set to begin at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET) on May 6, with CNN’s special TV coverage of the King’s coronation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (5 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET). Or join us on CNN’s digital platforms for live coverage throughout the day.

One Thing: How voters feel about Biden 2024

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN chief national affairs correspondent Jeff Zeleny explains how President Joe Biden is approaching his reelection bid at age 80. Plus, he shares why some voters he has talked to are less than excited about the possibility of a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

A boat carrying people from more than 50 countries arrives at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after they fled the violence in Sudan on Wednesday, April 26.
A boat carrying people from more than 50 countries arrives at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after they fled the violence in Sudan on Wednesday, April 26.
Amer Hilabi/AFP/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden joins South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on stage during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/27/politics/state-dinner-south-korean-president/index.html" target="_blank">state dinner</a> that was held at the White House on Wednesday, April 26. Following a round of musical performances, Yoon performed his own rendition of Don McLean's "American Pie," which received a standing ovation from the crowd.
US President Joe Biden joins South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on stage during a state dinner that was held at the White House on Wednesday, April 26. Following a round of musical performances, Yoon performed his own rendition of Don McLean's "American Pie," which received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Hyacinth macaws eat at Bird Paradise, a new bird park at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, on Friday, April 21.
Hyacinth macaws eat at Bird Paradise, a new bird park at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, on Friday, April 21.
Edgar Su/Reuters
Relatives of Ukrainian serviceman Andrii Vorobiov mourn next to his coffin at a cemetery in eastern Ukraine on Monday, April 24.
Relatives of Ukrainian serviceman Andrii Vorobiov mourn next to his coffin at a cemetery in eastern Ukraine on Monday, April 24.
Bernat Armangue/AP
Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, right, tries to help his goalie, Antti Raanta, keep a puck out of the net during an NHL playoff game in Elmont, New York, on Friday, April 21. <a href="https://www.nhl.com/bruins/video/jarvis-lays-out-to-prevent-goal/t-277462458/c-16751456" target="_blank" target="_blank">Jarvis swatted the puck away</a>, but the Hurricanes still lost to the New York Islanders 5-1.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, right, tries to help his goalie, Antti Raanta, keep a puck out of the net during an NHL playoff game in Elmont, New York, on Friday, April 21. Jarvis swatted the puck away, but the Hurricanes still lost to the New York Islanders 5-1.
Mike Stobe/NHLI/Getty Images
At the end of a political rally in Istanbul, a worker removes a giant banner with the image of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, on Wednesday, April 26.
At the end of a political rally in Istanbul, a worker removes a giant banner with the image of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, on Wednesday, April 26.
Francisco Seco/AP
Basketball star <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/08/04/sport/gallery/brittney-griner/index.html" target="_blank">Brittney Griner</a> speaks during a news conference in Phoenix on Thursday, April 27. Griner, who spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody before being released in December, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/27/sport/brittney-griner-press-conference-phoenix-mercury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">said she'll "never go overseas" again</a> unless it's for the Olympics.
Basketball star Brittney Griner speaks during a news conference in Phoenix on Thursday, April 27. Griner, who spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody before being released in December, said she'll "never go overseas" again unless it's for the Olympics.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Technicians test a new material at a company in Ningbo, China, on Thursday, April 20.
Technicians test a new material at a company in Ningbo, China, on Thursday, April 20.
STR/AFP/Getty Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, top, collides with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA playoff game on Monday, April 24.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, top, collides with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA playoff game on Monday, April 24.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
A child tries to catch a gift in Jerusalem's Old City as people gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Friday, April 21.
A child tries to catch a gift in Jerusalem's Old City as people gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Friday, April 21.
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images
Athletes compete in an indigenous wrestling event in Peruibe, Brazil, on Sunday, April 23. Hundreds of indigenous athletes gathered to hold their version of the Olympic Games.
Athletes compete in an indigenous wrestling event in Peruibe, Brazil, on Sunday, April 23. Hundreds of indigenous athletes gathered to hold their version of the Olympic Games.
Andre Penner/AP
A visitor poses for pictures on "Palazzo," an installation by Argentine artist Leandro Erlich, at the Palazzo Reale museum in Milan, Italy, on Friday, April 21.
A visitor poses for pictures on "Palazzo," an installation by Argentine artist Leandro Erlich, at the Palazzo Reale museum in Milan, Italy, on Friday, April 21.
Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
A Ukrainian soldier holds his helmet as he rides an armored vehicle in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Wednesday, April 26.
A Ukrainian soldier holds his helmet as he rides an armored vehicle in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Wednesday, April 26.
Libkos/AP
A bull-riding inmate falls to the ground during the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Sunday, April 23. The annual rodeo features inmates competing in events and selling crafts they make at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
A bull-riding inmate falls to the ground during the Angola Prison Rodeo in Angola, Louisiana, on Sunday, April 23. The annual rodeo features inmates competing in events and selling crafts they make at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Images
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for a copyright trial in New York on Tuesday, April 25. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/26/media/ed-sheeran-court-day-three/index.html" target="_blank">The trial</a> is about whether Sheeran's smash single "Thinking Out Loud" copied the classic Martin Gaye song "Let's Get It On." Sheeran's legal team has argued that the sounds used in both songs are common in pop music.
Singer Ed Sheeran arrives at Manhattan Federal Court for a copyright trial in New York on Tuesday, April 25. The trial is about whether Sheeran's smash single "Thinking Out Loud" copied the classic Martin Gaye song "Let's Get It On." Sheeran's legal team has argued that the sounds used in both songs are common in pop music.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Demonstrators light flares during a rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, protesting the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill on Tuesday, April 25. For months, Israelis have been <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/27/middleeast/gallery/israel-judicial-reform-protests/index.html" target="_blank">taking to the streets</a> to propose the proposed changes to the country's legal system.
Demonstrators light flares during a rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, protesting the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill on Tuesday, April 25. For months, Israelis have been taking to the streets to propose the proposed changes to the country's legal system.
Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
Men wearing hats stand in the shade at the entrance of a bullring in Seville, Spain, on Monday, April 24. A mass of hot and dry air blowing north from Africa <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/27/europe/spain-high-temperature-heat-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank">has led to "exceptionally high" temperatures</a> in central and southern Spain that are more "typical of summer," the national weather service AEMET reported this week.
Men wearing hats stand in the shade at the entrance of a bullring in Seville, Spain, on Monday, April 24. A mass of hot and dry air blowing north from Africa has led to "exceptionally high" temperatures in central and southern Spain that are more "typical of summer," the national weather service AEMET reported this week.
Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images
Holes are seen in Shakahola, Kenya, on Tuesday, April 25, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/24/africa/kenya-cult-starvation-deaths-intl/index.html" target="_blank">police exhumed dozens of bodies</a> from mass graves. The bodies have been linked to a religious cult whose followers allegedly starved themselves to get to heaven.
Holes are seen in Shakahola, Kenya, on Tuesday, April 25, after police exhumed dozens of bodies from mass graves. The bodies have been linked to a religious cult whose followers allegedly starved themselves to get to heaven.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosts a meeting, "Maintenance of international peace and security," at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, April 24. During the session, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/24/europe/russia-lavrov-un-meeting-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Western diplomats slammed Lavrov</a> for his country's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, also condemned Russia's actions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hosts a meeting, "Maintenance of international peace and security," at the United Nations Security Council on Monday, April 24. During the session, Western diplomats slammed Lavrov for his country's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, also condemned Russia's actions.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
A firefighting aircraft sprays water during a demonstration near the Nîmes-Garons Airport in France on Tuesday, April 25.
A firefighting aircraft sprays water during a demonstration near the Nîmes-Garons Airport in France on Tuesday, April 25.
Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images
Momix dancers perform a scene from "Light Reigns" during a performance at the Queens Theatre in New York on Sunday, April 23.
Momix dancers perform a scene from "Light Reigns" during a performance at the Queens Theatre in New York on Sunday, April 23.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters scuffle with police in La Cluse-et-Mijoux, France, on Thursday, April 27. For weeks, people in France have been <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/23/business/france-national-strike-pension-reform/index.html" target="_blank">protesting a retirement-age increase</a> that was pushed through parliament without a vote.
Protesters scuffle with police in La Cluse-et-Mijoux, France, on Thursday, April 27. For weeks, people in France have been protesting a retirement-age increase that was pushed through parliament without a vote.
Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images
People in Panama walk over a dry part of Lake Alajuela on Friday, April 21. Because of severe drought, the lake is at its lowest levels in recent years.
People in Panama walk over a dry part of Lake Alajuela on Friday, April 21. Because of severe drought, the lake is at its lowest levels in recent years.
Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images
Stade Français' Peniasi Dakuwaqa, left, competes for a ball with Toulouse's Pierre Fouyssac during a Top 14 rugby match in Paris on Saturday, April 22.
Stade Français' Peniasi Dakuwaqa, left, competes for a ball with Toulouse's Pierre Fouyssac during a Top 14 rugby match in Paris on Saturday, April 22.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Debris flies as the SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, during a test flight on Thursday, April 20. The spacecraft, the most powerful rocket ever built, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/world/spacex-starship-launch-thursday-scn/index.html" target="_blank">exploded in midair</a> shortly after launching. It was the first test flight for the vehicle. Despite the explosion, the test met several of the company's objectives. Clearing the launchpad, for example, was a major milestone, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated team members in a post-launch tweet.
Debris flies as the SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas, during a test flight on Thursday, April 20. The spacecraft, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded in midair shortly after launching. It was the first test flight for the vehicle. Despite the explosion, the test met several of the company's objectives. Clearing the launchpad, for example, was a major milestone, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated team members in a post-launch tweet.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Competitors take part in the first stage of the Marathon des Sables, between Jebel Irhs and Oued Tijekht in Morocco's Sahara Desert, on Sunday, April 23. The ultramarathon is about 250 kilometers (155.3 miles) long.
Competitors take part in the first stage of the Marathon des Sables, between Jebel Irhs and Oued Tijekht in Morocco's Sahara Desert, on Sunday, April 23. The ultramarathon is about 250 kilometers (155.3 miles) long.
Jean-Philippe Ksiazek/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows the Ricardo Brugada neighborhood, also known as La Chacarita, in Asunción, Paraguay, on Wednesday, April 26.
This aerial photo shows the Ricardo Brugada neighborhood, also known as La Chacarita, in Asunción, Paraguay, on Wednesday, April 26.
Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton dunks a ball during an NBA playoff game against Philadelphia on Saturday, April 22.
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton dunks a ball during an NBA playoff game against Philadelphia on Saturday, April 22.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
A fan of the German soccer club Hamburger SV is surrounded by flare smoke during a match on Friday, April 21.
A fan of the German soccer club Hamburger SV is surrounded by flare smoke during a match on Friday, April 21.
Fabian Bimmer/Reuters
Migrants on their way to Mexico City start walking north from Tapachula, Mexico, on Sunday, April 23.
Migrants on their way to Mexico City start walking north from Tapachula, Mexico, on Sunday, April 23.
Edgar Hernandez Clemente/AP
US President Joe Biden walks down White House stairs ahead of a state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, April 26. At right is a portrait of former US President Barack Obama. Biden was Obama's vice president.
US President Joe Biden walks down White House stairs ahead of a state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, April 26. At right is a portrait of former US President Barack Obama. Biden was Obama's vice president.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Bubba Watson plays a shot from behind a tree during a LIV Golf event in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday, April 21.
Bubba Watson plays a shot from behind a tree during a LIV Golf event in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday, April 21.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, can be seen from a road in Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday, April 23. In recent months, photographers and night sky watchers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/24/world/aurora-northern-southern-lights-explainer-scn/index.html" target="_blank">have been capturing the colorful display further south than usual</a> (or north if you're in the southern hemisphere). <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/world/gallery/photos-this-week-april-13-april-20-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 35 photos</a>.
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, can be seen from a road in Bloomington, Indiana, on Sunday, April 23. In recent months, photographers and night sky watchers have been capturing the colorful display further south than usual (or north if you're in the southern hemisphere). See last week in 35 photos.
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images//Sipa USA/AP
The week in 33 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

“Fatal Attraction,” the popular 1987 movie thriller best known for making men think twice about infidelity, is being rebooted as an eight-part series. CNN’s Brian Lowry calls it a “beyond-busy murder mystery, one that — with apologies to one of the film’s signature lines — can easily be ignored.” The series premieres today on Paramount+.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” begins streaming on Netflix Thursday. This “Bridgerton” prequel series features India Amarteifio as a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel’s sharp-witted Queen Charlotte, who was first introduced in 2020 when the Regency-era series premiered.

In theaters

It’s time to face the music: Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise is coming to an end. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” follows Star-Lord and the Guardians as events from Rocket’s past come back to upend the group, sending them on a dangerous mission to defend the universe. It lands on the big screen — undoubtedly with a killer soundtrack — on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

Run for the Roses

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, dubbed “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” is set for Saturday. Last year, Rich Strike stunned the crowd as the 80-1 long shot broke away from the middle of the pack in the final seconds of the race.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 82% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Roar’

Katy Perry will be among the performers at a coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle next weekend, and while the set list has yet to be revealed, lions are featured prominently throughout British history. No word yet on whether Left Shark will be in attendance. (Click here to view)

