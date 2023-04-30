CNN —

If you’re looking for a job, love animals and don’t take yourself too seriously, an opportunity at the Blackpool Zoo might pique your interest.

The animal sanctuary in Lancashire, England, is seeking seagull deterrents to help with the “nuisance” of the birds stealing food from visitors and animals.

How, exactly? Well, you’ll dress like a giant bird and chase them away.

“We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas, which is why we are looking for a team of people to join our Visitor Services team as ‘Seagull Deterrents,’” Blackpool Zoo wrote in the job advertisement.

You may have heard we have a superstar in our midst! 🦅



We don’t think there is a country on earth that hasn’t been talking about our vacancy for a human seagull deterrent. pic.twitter.com/edyoJT0aoU — Blackpool Zoo (@BlackpoolZoo) April 26, 2023

The requirements are straight forward: You must be friendly, outgoing, energetic, flexible and, of course, comfortable wearing a bird costume.

The zoo is looking to fill five seagull deterrent positions. Blackpool Zoo has even gone so far as to offer one of them to James Corden, former host of “The Late Late Show.”

“We hear you’re headed back to Blighty and are interested in our seagull deterrent position? We think you’d be ace at it if you want to come and give it a go… from what we saw on @latelateshow last night, the costume would really suit you too!,” the zoo said in a cheeky tweet.

Think you’ve got what it takes? The zoo is now accepting applications.