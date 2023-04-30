Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 1, 2023

Today CNN 10 heads to China where Ya Ya, a female panda, returns home after 20 years. This panda was once a sign of diplomatic friendship between the US and China but now is a symbol of animosity between both superpowers. Then CNN 10 takes you to a school in the San Diego area where fifth graders are tackling issues like bullying, racism, and gun violence through animations. And before you go, CNN 10 takes you on a wild breathtaking ride to Six Flags Magic Mountain in California where it’s home to 20 roller coasters – more than any other theme park in the world right now! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

